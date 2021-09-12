0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 6 Second

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season Two Premiere Highlights!

Here are the highlights for the season two premiere of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Is Jen going to run away from the cops after getting that phone call and asking Whitney to un-mic her?

JEN is the one who said she was at the Beauty Bar!

Tagline question: How can Mary send Jesus after us?

Also, these taglines are weak this season, NGL!

I still don’t get why Jen needs so many assistants.

Jen has an entire room as a closet? Color me jealous.

I am not all surprised Coach wanted to leave Jen.

Girl, you know I will go to jail for you….I have never been to jail before….oh, honey…..if you only knew.

These ladies have gorgeous houses, but how can you have fur babies? Mine are my life, but cleaning up after them is a bitch sometimes.

Heather reminds me of my Aunt Debbie….which is a good thing because she is my favorite aunt.

I didn’t realize Heather’s daughter was old enough to go to college.

I never knew Whitney’s stepkids were close to her age.

That shot-ski thing scares me…I would waste so much booze by spilling it on myself.

I want to make my money without doing this…::pantomimes blow job:: alllll righty then!

Whitney should have just called Uber Eats and have a new cake delivered after dropping it twice.

I was talking to my mannequins, so I decided to get a podcast…because that is a reason to get a podcast?

Mary’s podcast is actually quite interesting. I want to hear more.

Jennie seems like she is going to be an awesome addition to the cast.

Jen’s aunt seems so adorable.

I am with Heather when it comes to ordering food, no splitting a side salad here!

My heart breaks for Meredith losing her dad.

Why does Heather want to be friends with Jen after the way she treated her? With friends like that, who needs enemies?

My vagine is platinum on ice, baby….didn’t Corrine have this line on The Bachelor?

Jesus loves us, God is the judge of us and church is an open door….I love this!

I thought all this choosing between friends ended in high school.

The men just look outside at the view to get away from the drama….makes sense.

The tribute to Meredith’s dad was beautiful.

This season is going to be EPIC!!! Stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts