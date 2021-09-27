0 0

Prime Video Announces Spinoff for The Boys

Class is in session for the Supes. Amazon Studios has ordered a new series spinoff of The Boys, the Emmy-nominated subversive superhero drama from Sony Pictures Television. The untitled new series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the Untitled The Boys Spinoff is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips will portray young superheroes, with additional cast to be announced.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr will serve as executive producers. Serving as co-executive producers for the series are Zak Schwartz and Erica Rosbe. The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

“Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes,” said The Boys’ showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke. “Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!”

The Boys recently wrapped production on Season Three—a premiere date will be announced at a later date.

