September 14, 2021

NFL 2021 Week 1 Results

Sammi Turano September 14, 2021
NFL 2021 Week 1 Results

The first week of NFL football is over and we have the results! It was an intense week that is only going to get better. Check it out below.

Sept. 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Dallas Cowboys 29

 

Sept. 12

Philadelphia Eagles 32, Atlanta Falcons 6

 

Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Buffalo Bills 16

 

Cincinnati Bengals  27, Minnesota Vikings 24, OT

 

San Francisco 49ers 41, Detroit Lions 33

 

Arizona Cardinals 38, Tennessee Titans13

 

Seattle Seahawks 28, Indianapolis Colts 16

 

L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16

 

Carolina Panthers19, N.Y. Jets 14

 

Houston Texans 37, Jacksonville Jaguars 21

 

Kansas City Chiefs 33, Cleveland Browns 29

 

Miami Dolphins 17, New England Patriots 16

 

New Orleans Saints 38, Green Bay Packers 3

 

Denver Broncos 27, N.Y. Giants 13

 

L.A. Rams 34, Chicago Bears 14

 

Sept. 13

Baltimore Ravens 27, Las Vegas Raiders 33, OT

