IMDbTV just dropped the trailer for the back eight episodes of Leverage: Redemption.

The second half of the series will be available to view on IMDbTV October 8.

The reboot of the beloved series premiered the first eight episodes in July. It stars Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, Aleyse Shannon, and Noah Wyle.

