0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 34 Second

NBC NEWS NOW Presents Return To Broadway Monday

After being shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic for 18 months, Broadway is on its way back. NBC News NOW will present Return to Broadway, a streaming special hosted by NBC News’ Joe Fryer, featuring a backstage look as curtains begin to rise once again.

Fryer will have extended one-on-one interviews with some of Broadway’s biggest stars at the forefront of the reopening, including Sara Bareilles of “Waitress,” Eva Noblezada of “Hadestown,” Aaron Tveit of “Moulin Rouge,” theater writer Felicia Fitzpatrick, Tony-winning actor and chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more.

Guests will discuss how changes are impacting the industry, what Broadway is doing to become more inclusive and what theaters and shows are doing to manage safety concerns during the ongoing pandemic.

The special is the latest in the streaming network’s growing slate of original and special programming. Recent specials have included Can You Hear Us NOW?, Stars of Team USA, Cuba’s Fight for Freedom: Patria y Vida, TransAmerica, Elevate: Success in the She-cession, The Racism Virus, Pride & Protest, Planet 2020, Are You Better Off? and more.

To watch, tune in to NBC News NOW beginning September 6th at 7:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 p.m. ET, 12:00 a.m. ET and 3:00 a.m. ET. The special will re-air on TODAY All Day on September 7th at 11:30 a.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. ET. NBC News NOW is available on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, as well as on The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, YouTube, Fubo, Xumo, Pluto, Tubi, NBCNews.com and NBC News’ OTT apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

For all the latest reporting on Broadway’s reopening, visit NBCNews.com.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts