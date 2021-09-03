September 4, 2021

My Heroes Were Cowboys Trailer Released

MY HEROES WERE COWBOYS. ROBIN WILTSHIRE in MY HEROES WERE COWBOYS. Cr. NETFLIX © 2021

Sammi Turano September 3, 2021
Robin Wiltshire, an immigrant inspired by the iconography of the Hollywood western, finds meaning and redemption through the art of horse training. It will be released September 16, 2021, only on Netflix.

