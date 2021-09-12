0 0

MTV VMAs 2021 Backstage Creations Gifts

Backstage Creations today revealed the exclusive contents included in the 2021 MTV “VMAs” gift box for attending celebrity nominees, presenters and performers. Produced by Backstage Creations and Suz-Anna Vardakas, this year’s gift collection is headlined by a special “VMAS” keepsake– the most wanted “VMAs” memorabilia outside of the coveted Moon Person trophy. MTV, Backstage Creations and Crosley collaborated to customize Crosley’s iconic suitcase style record player with a “VMAs” wrap to create an ultra-exclusive, limited-edition gift for this year’s show. Other gift highlights include must-haves from ALO Yoga, an eco-aware, studio to street fashion brand already beloved by celebs and British M Kombucha Haircare for red carpet ready locks. The whole family can enjoy the fun with Blipblox, an easy-to-use synthesizer built for all ages and celeb favorite game Bananagrams. Also included is a Mental Health is Health t-shirt promoting MTV Entertainment Group’s initiative to normalize conversation, create a connection to resources and inspire action on mental health. Custom stationery and confetti were created for the gifts courtesy of Wraptures by JN, a small woman-owned business.

The 2021 MTV “VMAs” will air globally from the New York City on Sunday, September 12, at 8PM ET/PT. The show will air across MTV’s global footprint of linear and digital platforms in 180 countries and territories, reaching nearly 400 million households in nearly 30 different languages.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards gift bag includes:

Crosley- The one, the only, the original, Crosley Cruiser is lightweight in its charming suitcase-style shell, easy to use and a delight to hear. With pitch control, built-in speakers and a Bluetooth receiver, the Cruiser is ready to jam vinyl or your digital music. This custom designed record player was made exclusively for the VMAs. www.crosleyradio.com

ALO Yoga—Alo Moves Annual Membership : Find what moves you with an Alo Moves Annual Membership, your on-demand yoga, fitness, and mindfulness platform for at home and on the go. Alo Accolade Hoodie: The Accolade Hoodie is a wear-right-now, love-forever superstar thanks to fresh, chrome Alo logo and tipped drawstrings that instantly elevate this classic, oversized look. aloyoga.com

: Find what moves you with an Alo Moves Annual Membership, your on-demand yoga, fitness, and mindfulness platform for at home and on the go. The Accolade Hoodie is a wear-right-now, love-forever superstar thanks to fresh, chrome Alo logo and tipped drawstrings that instantly elevate this classic, oversized look. Bananagrams- A celebrity favorite game for on the go, Bananagrams is addictively simple, and simply addictive- BANANAGRAMS(R) is the fast and fun word tile game enjoyed by millions. www.bananagrams .com

A celebrity favorite game for on the go, Bananagrams is addictively simple, and simply addictive- BANANAGRAMS(R) is the fast and fun word tile game enjoyed by millions. Blipblox– The Blipblox is a fully functional synthesizer that has been simplified so anyone, even kids as young as 3 years old, can create music just like a real producer. Blipblox.com

The Blipblox is a fully functional synthesizer that has been simplified so anyone, even kids as young as 3 years old, can create music just like a real producer. British M Kombucha Haircare – Kombucha Shampoo is a new luxury natural “TeaTox” for hair and scalp wellness that leaves hair resilient, nourished, shiny, smooth and in healthy harmony – also removing environmental build-up and helping to prevent shedding hair. www.britishm.us

Kombucha Shampoo is a new luxury natural “TeaTox” for hair and scalp wellness that leaves hair resilient, nourished, shiny, smooth and in healthy harmony – also removing environmental build-up and helping to prevent shedding hair. MTV– ”Mental Health Is Health” t-shirt promoting MTV Entertainment Group’s initiative to normalize conversation, create a connection to resources and inspire action on mental health. www.mentalhealthishealth.us/

