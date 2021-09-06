0 0

Michael K. Williams Dead at 54

Sad news for Hollywood today. Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams, known for his roles in The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, has died. He was 54 years old.

The When They See Us alum is said to have been found dead in his Manhattan apartment this morning. No other details were available as of press time.

Michael’s rep released the following statement to the media: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

TVGrapevine sends love and condolences to Michael’s loved ones at this time.

