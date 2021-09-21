0 0

Meet, Marry, Murder to Premiere on Tubi

FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service, today announced its upcoming true crime docuseries, MEET, MARRY, MURDER, as part of its all-new original content rollout. Hosted and executive-produced by Michelle Trachtenberg, the series will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 6 with all 13 episodes dropping on the platform. In addition, Tubi will unlock a special preview of MEET, MARRY, MURDER exclusively on Amazon Fire TV, beginning Friday, Oct. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 5 .

MEET, MARRY, MURDER investigates what happens when a commitment to lifetime love ends up taking someone’s life instead. The chilling series explores the true stories of people who were murdered by their partners.

MEET, MARRY, MURDER features interviews with witnesses, including family, friends, matchmakers and more, to discuss the tragic unions. Episodes focus on cases such as the murder of a woman by her estranged husband, the killing of a husband by his wife in a devastating car chase involving his mistress, and more devastating crimes.

“At Tubi, we are excited to expand our offerings within the true crime genre with the premiere of MEET, MARRY, MURDER,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “Viewers’ fascination with true crime content is ever-growing and we know MEET, MARRY, MURDER will captivate audiences and keep them at the edge of their seats.”

MEET, MARRY, MURDER is from FilmRise and FirstLookTV and is executive-produced by Will Hanrahan, Gillian Carter, Danny Fisher and Max Einhorn.

FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service previously announced it will debut this fall 140+ hours of all-new content, including Tubi Original Documentaries from FOX Alternative Entertainment; animated titles from FOX Entertainment’s Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment; and premium independent-minded titles across the Black Cinema, thriller, horror, sci-fi, romance and Western genres.

Tubi has more than 35,000 movies and television series from more than 250 content partners, including every major studio, in addition to the largest live local and national news channels. The platform gives fans of entertainment, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at www.tubi.tv.

About FilmRise

FilmRise is a Brooklyn-based film and television studio and operator of the FilmRise Streaming Network, the world’s largest independently owned portfolio of ad-supported streaming apps and FAST channels. Founded in 2012 by veteran producers and financiers Danny Fisher, Jack Fisher and Alan Klingenstein, FilmRise is a recognized market leader and innovator at the forefront of analytics-led curation and distribution. FilmRise Original productions include true crime series BLOODLINE DETECTIVES HOSTED BY NANCY GRACE and MEET, MARRY, MURDER HOSTED BY MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG, conflict resolution show THE MEDIATOR WITH ICE-T as well as the PBS documentary series ICON: MUSIC THROUGH THE LENS.

About FirstLookTV

FirstLookTV is an internationally established television production company creating a broad range of factual content and specialising in Investigative and True Crime content. Its powerful, story-led content, seen in over 70 territories, has produced high ratings across a variety of platforms and won it multiple awards. Its titles include EVIL UP CLOSE, 10 STEPS TO MURDER, NURSES WHO KILL, A KILLER’S MISTAKE AND INSIDE THE MIND OF A SERIAL KILLER.

About Tubi

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv), a division of FOX Entertainment, is an ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service with movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. Tubi gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free. The service is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

