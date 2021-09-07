September 7, 2021

Lifetime Releases Janet Documentary Information

Sammi Turano September 7, 2021
Yesterday, Ms. Jackson shared on her Instagram (@janetjackson) a first look of her two-night, four-hour documentary event, JANET. Confirmed to premiere cross-network on Lifetime & A&E in January 2022, the teaser reveals never seen before clips from her 40+ year, record-breaking career and features outtakes of her close friends and collaborators including Missy ElliottMariah CareyPaula Abdul, her brother Tito Jackson and Whyley Yoshimura, one of her longtime dancers. At the end of the trailer, Janet in her own words declares “This is my story told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes.” Janet and her brother Randy are executive producers on the project. See the full teaser HERE and on Janet’s Instagram.

The four-hour event, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Janet’s first album, Janet Jackson (1982), is set to simulcast on Lifetime and A&E, two of the flagship channels of the A+E Networks portfolio. With full, unprecedented access to the global icon, JANET is an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story. Producers Workerbee have been filming the incredible documentary for over three years and were granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet’s never before seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews.

This will be the definitive story on Janet Jackson. One of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history, Janet has enjoyed immense levels of success, experienced incredible tragedy, and endured a tumultuous private life in the face of extraordinary public scrutiny. With no stone left unturned, JANET lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals some of her most intimate moments ever caught on camera.

JANET is produced for Lifetime and A&E by Workerbee (a Banijay UK company) and co-produced by AEC (Associated Entertainment Corporation). Executive Producer for Workerbee is Rick Murray. Ben Hirsch serves as Director. Brie Miranda Bryant serves as executive producer for A+E networks.

