September 27, 2021

Licorice Pizza Trailer Revealed

Sammi Turano September 27, 2021
LICORICE PIZZA is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.

