September 28, 2021

ICYMI: The Voice Recap for 9/28/2021: Blind Auditions 3

ICYMI: The Voice Recap for 9/28/2021: Blind Auditions 3

Sammi Turano September 28, 2021
ICYMI: The Voice Recap for 9/28/2021: Blind Auditions 3

Here are the highlights from last night’s episode of NBC’s The Voice. Carson Daly hosts, while Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande judge.

 

Name: Raquel Trinidad

Song: I Wish by Stevie Winder

Turns: Kelly, John and Ariana

Choice: Team Ariana

 

Name: The Joy Reunion

Song: Boondocks by Little Big Town

Turns: Blake and John

Choice: Team Blake

 

Name: Jasmine Mills

Song: It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye by Boyz II Men

Turns: None

Choice: N/A

 

Name: Hailey Mia

Song: You Broke Me First by Tate McRae

Turns: Kelly and Ariana

Choice: Team Ariana

 

Name: Jeremy Rosado

Song: Here Comes Goodbye by Rascal Flatts

Turns: Kelly and Blake

Choice: Team Kelly

 

Name: Carson Peters

Song: Tulsa Time by Don Williams

Turns: Blake, John, Kelly and Ariana

Choice: Team Blake

 

Name: Keilah Grace

Song: Never Tear Us Apart by INXS

Turns: John and Ariana

Choice: Team Legend

 

 

Name: Bubba

Song: How Am I Supposed To Live Without You

Turns: None

Choice: N/A

 

Name: Samara Brown

Song: Sweet Thing by Chaka Khan

Turns:Ariana and John

Choice: Team Legend

 

Name: Lucas O’Reilly

Song: Carolina in My Mind by James Taylor

Turns: None

Choice: N/A

 

Name: Holly Forbes

Song: Rocket Man by Elton John

Turns: John, Blake, Ariana and Kelly

Choice: STAY TUNED!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
