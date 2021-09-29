October 2, 2021

THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, John Legend -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

ICYMI: The Voice Blind Auditions 4 for 9/28/2021

Sammi Turano September 29, 2021
Here are the highlights from last night’s episode of NBC’s The Voice. Carson Daly hosts, while Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande judge.

 

Holly Forbes chose Team Kelly, while Ariana blocked John.

 

 

Name: Bella DeNapoli

Song: Damaged by Danity Kane

Turns: Kelly, John and Ariana

Choice: Team Ariana

 

Name: David Vogel

Song: Breathin’ by Ariana Grande

Turns: Ariana

Choice: Team Ariana

 

Name: Janora Brown

Song: Angel of Mine by Monica

Turns: Kelly and John

Choice: Team Legend

 

Name: Kaitlyn Velez

Song: Please Don’t Go by Mike Posner

Turns: John and Blake

Choice: Team Blake

 

Name: Berritt Haynes

Song: Mercy by Brett Young

NOTE: This was done via Make A Wish

Turns: Blake

Choice: Team Blake

 

Name: Clint Sherman

Song: Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison

Turns: Blake

Choice: Team Blake

 

Name: Kayla Lilly

Song: Never Enough by The Greatest Showman

Turns: None

Choice: N/A

 

 

Name: The Cunningham Sisters

Song: Never Alone by Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly

Turns: Kelly and John

Choice: Team Legend

 

More next week, stay tuned!

Sammi Turano

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
