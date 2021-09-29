ICYMI: The Voice Blind Auditions 4 for 9/28/2021
Here are the highlights from last night’s episode of NBC’s The Voice. Carson Daly hosts, while Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande judge.
Holly Forbes chose Team Kelly, while Ariana blocked John.
Name: Bella DeNapoli
Song: Damaged by Danity Kane
Turns: Kelly, John and Ariana
Choice: Team Ariana
Name: David Vogel
Song: Breathin’ by Ariana Grande
Turns: Ariana
Choice: Team Ariana
Name: Janora Brown
Song: Angel of Mine by Monica
Turns: Kelly and John
Choice: Team Legend
Name: Kaitlyn Velez
Song: Please Don’t Go by Mike Posner
Turns: John and Blake
Choice: Team Blake
Name: Berritt Haynes
Song: Mercy by Brett Young
NOTE: This was done via Make A Wish
Turns: Blake
Choice: Team Blake
Name: Clint Sherman
Song: Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison
Turns: Blake
Choice: Team Blake
Name: Kayla Lilly
Song: Never Enough by The Greatest Showman
Turns: None
Choice: N/A
Name: The Cunningham Sisters
Song: Never Alone by Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly
Turns: Kelly and John
Choice: Team Legend
More next week, stay tuned!
