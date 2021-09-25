0 0
ICYMI: The Masked Singer: Two More Say Goodbye
Tonight, The Masked Singer eliminated TWO contestants, both of which surprised everyone watching. Check out the videos below!
“MOTHER NATURE” INTERVIEW:
“MOTHER NATURE” UNMASKING:
Vivica A. Fox
“PUFFERFISH ” INTERVIEW:
“PUFFERFISH” UNMASKING:
Toni Braxton
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.