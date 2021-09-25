0 0

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Premiere Recap for Welcome to Lagos

The season premiere of CBS’s Bob Hearts Abishola opens with the gang landing in Nigeria. Bob (Billy Gardell), Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), Olu (Shola Adewusi) and Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley)get their luggage, with Bob and Tunde debating about the heat.

As they go through customs, Tunde says that the guards are looking at Bob. The guard checks both their bags and gets annoyed with the both of their attitudes.

Later on, they all head outside to get transportation to the house where they are staying. Tunde says he and Olu are expected to bring gifts, but leave on motorcycles.

Abishola and Bob take a cab, where they get advice from Ade the cab driver (Onye Eme-Akwari) about trusting no one. Bob talks to him in Mandarin, which Ade finds impressive, but warns him it will double his ransom if he is kidnapped.

At MaxDot, Goodwin, Kofo, Douglas (Matt Jones), Christina(Maribeth Monroe) and Dottie (Christine Ebersole) debate on how to handle things. The Wheelers are upset over the Dele issue, so they just eat, while Kofo (Anthony Okungbowa) and Goodwin(Bayo Akinfemi) want to focus on the business. However, it ends up turning into another debate over capers.

Back in Nigeria, Tunde and Olu are shopping. Tunde pretends to be Brad Anderson to get better prices on things. The clerk goes along with it, until Tunde gives his real identity.

Abishola and Bob plan to get Dele, which includes fence hopping. However, they see someone waving them in, so they make Ade drive away.

When they finally get to Tayo’s, they hear Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) screaming they will never take him alive. Abishola breaks into his room, but it turns out his sisters are just playing with him.

After they all greet each other, Abishola demands for Dele to pack and bring him home. She continues to fight with Tayo over Dele, who was accepted into the British International School. Abishola is now confused and goes to the bathroom.

Bob, who is enjoying facials and food from Tayo’s staff, continues where Abihsola left off about Dele’s well being. He sees Abishola and Dele sneaking outside, so Bob decides to distract Tayo.

Kemi (Gina Yashere) gets a call from Abishola, who fills her in on what is going on. It turns out they went to her mom’s, but Kemi argues that will be the first place anyone will look.

She and Gloria (Vernee Watson) call Tayo, pretending to be the American Embassy (as Jennifer Aniston) to get him to leave Abishola alone.

Tayo sees through this and goes to Ebunoluwa’s (Saidah Arrika Ekylona) house to find Dele and Abishola. However, she refuses to let Tayo and Bob in the house and that Dele belongs with his mom.

Later on, Bob and Tayo bond over Abishola and talk about how much they love her. However, the bonding is short lived when Tayo says Dele belongs in Nigeria.

Abishola calls Bob, who tells him that she thinks Dele is thriving in Nigeria. She decides to let him stay and then calls Kemi and Gloria to tell them the news….and the wedding will be in Nigeria.

The episode ends with the Wheelers and Kemi arriving in Nigeria. The Wheelers drive the guards crazy, while Kemi goes on through, ignoring them completely.

