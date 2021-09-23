0 0
Read Time:8 Second
ICYMI: Alter Ego: Last Night’s Goodbye
ICYMI, check out the first elimination from last night’s Alter Ego on Fox!
ICYM
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.