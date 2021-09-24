Dancing With The Stars 30: Week 2 Sneak Peek

0 0

“First Elimination” – The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples are back in the ballroom for a second week with the first elimination of the 2021 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Celebrity and pro duos will perform time-honored dances including the Viennese Waltz, Foxtrot, Samba, Tango, Rumba and Cha Cha. The show will begin with a comedic cold open and host Tyra Banks will walk out to an electrifying song to start the night. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Fans of the show will be able to vote during the live broadcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones via abc.com and SMS/text. (Note: To be clear, fans in all U.S. time zones may vote, provided they vote within the live show window.) Both the viewer votes and judges’ scores from week one will carry over and be combined with viewer votes and judges’ scores from week two and will determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination. Moving forward with each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with an all-new lineup of celebrities.

The couples are (with their dance choice and song) the following:

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Rumba to “Make Me Want To” by Jimmie Allen

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Rumba to “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Foxtrot to “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles

Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the Salsa to “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Rumba to “All by Myself” by Celine Dion

Influencer Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Better Days” by Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Samba to “Levitating” by Dua Lipa

Talk show co-host of "The Talk" Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Foxtrot to "It Had To Be You" by Ray Chew Live!

Actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Cha Cha to “Twist & Shout” by The Isley Brothers

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Cha Cha to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Tango to “Nothin’ but a Good Time” by Poison

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Cha Cha to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer

Celebrity Fitness Guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Salsa to “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Rumba to “U Know What’s Up” Donell Jones

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Cha Cha to “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

