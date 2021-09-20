0 0

Dancing With The Stars 30 Recap for 9/20/2021

Tonight is the season 30 premiere of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Fifteen new celebrities and their professional partners will compete for the milestone mirrorball trophy.

Tyra Banks hosts, while Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba judge.

Celebrity: Melanie C

Claim to Fame: Sporty Spice Girl

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Wannabe by Spice Girls

Sammi: What a way to begin the night! She looks fantastic and he looks handsome AF. The dance itself was

Len: Absolutely terrific.

Derek: A great, polished performance that was clean and precise.

Bruno: He thanks her for spicing up his life and the cha cha cha.

Carrie Ann: Very clean, very tight, very well done.

Scores: 7-7-6-7=27/40

Celebrity: The Miz

Claim to Fame: WWE star/reality star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: cha cha cha

Song: Butter by BTS

Sammi: What is with all the glitter and confetti tonight? The dance reminded me of a guy going on the dance floor to make her happy and ends up impressing her,

Derek: Good job!

Bruno: He was very impressed.

Len: He was incredible.

Carrie Ann: She enjoyed it as well.

Scores: 6-6-6-6=24/40

Celebrity: Iman Shumpert

Claim to Fame: Actor, basketball player, rapper, reality star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Jive

Song: Hey ya by Outkast

Sammi: He was just adorable out there. He needs to work on his technique, but he is such a joy to watch because he looks genuinely happy to be out on stage.

Bruno: He has musicality, but needs to articulate.

Carrie Ann: It was incredible and smooth.

Len: It was too loose and casual.

Derek: He looked comfortable out there.

Scores: 7-4-5-5=21/40

Celebrity: Olivia Jade

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Salsa

Song: Juice by Lizzo

Sammi: She looks sooo much like her mom! That being said, her moves are pretty smooth and she has nice lines and musicality. It is also obvious this means a lot to her in more ways than one.

Carrie Ann: This is the beginning of a new chapter,

Len: He enjoyed it, but wants more spice.

Derek: She did well, but watch the shoulders.

Bruno: She took to it like a duck to water.

Scores: 7-6-6-6=25/40

Celebrity: Jimmie Allen

Claim to Fame: Country music star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Tango

Song: The Way I Are by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E

Sammi: I love how he seems to be having a blast and that he is putting his all into the dance. He needs to relax a bit, but once he does, he is going to be amazing.

Len: He is going to go a long way and has great potential.

Derek: He is good, but needs to be consistent.

Bruno: He needs to work on a few things, but will be very good.

Carrie Ann: He did well for his first time out.

Scores: 6-5-6-5=22/40

Celebrity: Melora Hardin

Claim to Fame: The Office star

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Tango

Song:Simply Irresistible by Robert Palmer

Sammi: This is the best dance of the night so far. I am totally enjoying every moment of this tango. Right now, they are the ones to BEAT!

Derek: He gives them a standing ovation and is blown away.

Bruno: He gives her places to improve, but overall, he enjoyed it.

Carrie Ann: She loved the drama.

Len: He appreciated that they just came out and danced.

Scores: 7-6-7-7=26/40

Celebrity: Suni Lee

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Jive

Song: Stay by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

Sammi: She is soooo adorable. The two of them have a fun, playful chemistry and her bubbly personality seems to show on the dance floor.

Bruno: She can jive!

Carrie Ann: She is incredible.

Derek: She did a lovely job, but he gives her places to improve.

Len: A little less perfection, a little more expression.

Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40

Celebrity: Cody Rigsby

Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Tango

Song: Physical by Dua Lipa

Sammi:They have insanely good chemistry and literally light up the ballroom with their joy and technique.

Carrie Ann: He was fabulous but needs to relax.

Len: He needs to work on his posture a bit more.

Derek: He enjoyed it, but gives him tips on hold.

Bruno: He loved it!

Scores: 6-6-6-6=24/40

Celebrity: Amanda Kloots

Claim to Fame: Rockette/The Talk Host

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Tango

Song: Dance Again by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull

Sammi: She has the sass and attitude for this dance. Her technique was amazing, but I feel like the chemistry was a bit off.

Len: It had content and attack.

Derek: It was sensational.

Bruno: She belongs here.

Carrie Ann: She was filled with elegance, beauty and finesse.

Scores: 7-7-7=28/40

Celebrity: Martin Kove

Claim to Fame: Cobra Kai star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Paso doble

Song: You’re The Best by Joe “Bean” Esposito

Sammi: I have to say, doing the paso doble for the first dance is very impressive. He has the spirit and heart, which gives him some serious Jerry Springer vibes.

Derek: He wants to see him next week.

Bruno: He needs to work on the content to make it a blockbuster.

Carrie Ann: He had commitment to the character.

Len: It was a gallant effort!

Scores:4-3-3-3=13/40

Celebrity: Kenya Moore

Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of Atlanta

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: “Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. SZA

Sammi: She is really elegant on the dance floor. Her smile or SMIZE says it all….she is living her best life and enjoying every moment.

Bruno: She was classy, glassy and moved very well.

Carrie Ann: Well done, just relax.

Len: Charming and sophisticated.

Derek: Watch the arm, but otherwise beautiful.

Scores: 7-6-6-7=26/40

Celebrity: Christine Chiu

Claim to Fame: Bling Empire star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Tango

Song: Glamorous” by Fergie, Ludacris

Sammi: She is a huge surprise. The chemistry is hot and she really has a ton of great gorgeous musicality.

Carrie Ann: She is a diamond in the rough.

Len: He liked it.

Derek: The frame was beautiful.

Bruno: She just needs a bit more polish to get the brilliance.

Scores: 6-7-6-6=25/40

Celebrity: Matt James:

Claim to Fame: The Bachelor

Pro: Lindsay Arnold

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Give It To Me Baby by Rick James

Sammi: He came across as reserved on The Bachelor, but tonight he is anything but….what a sparking personality! I also love the chemistry between them and how well they work together.

Len: His future will be rosy if he listens to Lindsay.

Derek: He was charismatic.

Bruno: He has a natural stage presence.

Carrie Ann: His footwork was iffy, but he really used the space.

Scores:6-6-6-6=24/40

Celebrity: Brian Austin Green

Claim to Fame: 90210 star

Pro: Sharna Burgess

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Sammi:I know they are dating off show, so it is natural that they have all this chemistry. However, he also has an ease of movement and charisma that make him stand out for the men.

Derek: It was so good.

Bruno: They have sizzling chemistry.

Carrie Ann: He needs to stare at the crowd more than Sharna.

Len: He needs to work on his feet.

Scores: 6-6-6-6=24/40

Celebrity: JoJo Siwa

Claim to Fame: Dance Moms/YouTube/Nickelodeon star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Are You Gonna Be My Girl? By Jet

Sammi: This pairing is making history by being the first same sex couple on the show. It is a fun, exciting dance and just had a ton of spirit.

Bruno: She is fully of joy for everyone.

Carrie Ann: It was amazing.

Len: They were full of attack and enthusiasm.

Derek: He loves that kids are looking up to them.

Scores: 8-7-7-7-=29/40

More next week, stay tuned.

