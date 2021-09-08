0 0

Dancing With The Stars 30 Casting Reveal

Today is the day Dancing With The Stars fans have been waiting for….the cast reveal! JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee were both confirmed to have joined the cast last month, with JoJo making history by having a same sex partner.

As for the pros, Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart have all been confirmed to return.

Without further ado, here is your 2021 DWTS cast!

JoJo Siwa (Dance Moms, Nickelodeon, YouTube star) Suni Lee (Olympic gymnast, gold medal winner at Tokyo games) Matt James (Bachelor star 2021) Brian Austin Green (90210 star, Masked Dancer judge) Amanda Kloots (The Talk host, former Broadway and Rockette star) Kenya Moore (Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Masked Singer 4 winner) Olivia Jade (YouTube personality/social media influencer) Iman Shumpert (former NBA star) Jimmie Allen (Country music star/music producer) Christine Chiu (Bling Empire star) Mel C (Sporty Spice of Spice Girls) Melora Hardin (The Office star, Broadway alum) Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (Real World alum, WWE star) Cody Rigsby (Peleton Instructor) Martin Kove (Cobra Kai star, character actor)

There you have it! Your 2021 DWTS cast. Who will win and who will be sent home first? Find out starting September 20th, only on ABC.

