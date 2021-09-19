September 19, 2021

TV Grapevine

Celebrity Spotlight: Matthew Lawrence

Sammi Turano September 19, 2021
Matthew Lawrence is joining his brothers Joey and Andrew in a new LMN Movie titled My Husband’s Secret Brother this weekend, and to celebrate, we have an exclusive interview with the Boy Meets World alum. Check it out below.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
