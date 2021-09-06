0 0

Celebrity Spotlight: Florence Ordesh

Tell me about your current project?

I play a leading role in season 2 of Departure now airing on Peacock TV. The series follows Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi) as she’s recruited to investigate the derailment of an experimental high-speed train in rural Michigan. Kendra faces a puzzle of events and suspects with plausible motives, my character even becomes a suspect at one point.

What attracted you to the role?

I really enjoyed season 1 of the show, and there was an incredible cast attached, the late Christopher Plummer, Archie Panjabi, Kris Holden-Ried, Wendy Crewson, and fellow Irish actor Jason O’Mara for season 2. The character of Rose Tait was nothing like I’d ever played before so it was an exciting opportunity to do something very different.

What were some challenges to playing the role?

Playing a character with a different accent is always a bit of a challenge, especially for the more emotive scenes. For this role I decided to speak only with an American accent for the month leading up to the shoot and until my very last day on set, so there was a slight method acting aspect to my preparation. My family and friends weren’t too keen on it, but I find that’s the best way to avoid having to think about my accent when I’m in the moment during a take.

In what ways do you relate to the character?

Usually I would look for similarities between myself and the character I’m playing, which would help me put myself in their shoes. With this role, however, there were so few real similarities it made it difficult to take that approach in my initial prep. Instead, I took a more psychological approach, digging into the character’s past and building my own story around her which allowed me to understand and relate more to her mental and emotional state and giving her a relatable reason for why she would make the decisions that she does.

What do you hope people enjoy about this project?

The mystery. There are several plots running through the story that add even more intrigue. I hope people enjoy the guessing game, and are satisfied with the reveals.

What else are you working on?

I have a film in development. It’s a jailbreak movie where I will play the lead protagonist.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself?

I am currently in the process of creating a line of luxury designer vegan handbags. I aim to use it to raise awareness for animal welfare and the environment.

What are you watching on TV these days?

I just started watching the show ‘See’ and am really liking it. It’s a sci-fi drama series on Apple TV and is based in a future where humankind has lost the ability to see and are forced to interact in new ways. Its crazy to imagine what life would be like in a world where no one even knows what sight is. A very interesting premise.

Anything else you want to share?

Nothing else, thank you!

