September 17, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/17/2021: Who Won HOH?

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/17/2021: Who Won HOH?

Sammi Turano September 17, 2021
0 0
3 min read
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 8 Second

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/17/2021: Who Won HOH?

Tonight’s episode of CBS’s Big Brother 23 picks up where we left off after the second eviction. Hannah is gone, Azah is the only woman in the house and the last three men standing are Xavier, Big D and Kyland.

 

We get some flashbacks of stuff that happened, including how Kyland and Azah lied to Hannah about keeping her safe and how Big D felt betrayed by Kyland’s veto stunt.

 

Big D was  also mad because he was not a part of the veto plan and felt as if the guys were more loyal to each other than they were to him. Things only get worse when there is talk about saving Hannah.

 

Azah, for her part, feels as if she got played when Xavier was taken off the block.

 

Later on, Xavier and Kyland solidify their final two plan. However, Xavier really wants to bring Big D into the final two and is only telling Kyland what he wants to hear and to keep himself safe. He then goes and does the same thing to Big D.

 

HOH time! It is a CSI themed game where they have to find clues and evidence as to who stole the HOH key. The person who does it the fastest wins HOH.

 

Big D finished in 15:44

Kyland finished in 14:52

Xavier finished in 10:18 and won HOH.

Xavier is thrilled, but Big D and Kyland are mad that they lost. Big D is tired of losing, while Kyland knows there is a chance he will not make it to the final three.

 

Kyland talks to Xavier, who again tells him what he wants to hear, even though he plans on  bringing Big D to the final two.

 

Azah then talks to Xavier, who won’t give her a straight answer on whether or not he has a final two with Kyland. Now she is upset and worries that she will be on the block.

 

Xavier then talks to Big D about their final two plan. He makes it seem as if they should get rid of Kyland, which will leave Big D holding the bag and Xavier guaranteed Kyland’s jury vote.

 

Nomination time! Kyland and Azah are on the block. The plan is to keep the nominations the same if Xavier wins so Kyland goes home and Big D is left making the final decision.

 

More Wednesday, stay tuned

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

America's Got Talent: Finale Guests Announced
0 0
2 min read

America’s Got Talent: Finale Guests Announced

September 14, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
1 min read

New trailer for Leverage: Redemption. Part 2 of Season 1.

September 8, 2021 Katie Haskins
Dancing With The Stars 30 Casting Reveal
0 0
2 min read

Dancing With The Stars 30 Casting Reveal

September 8, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/17/2021: Who Won HOH?
0 0
3 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/17/2021: Who Won HOH?

September 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
Doug Unplugs: New Episodes Out Now
0 0
2 min read

Doug Unplugs: New Episodes Out Now

September 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/16/2021: Who Are The Final Four Houseguests?
0 0
3 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/16/2021: Who Are The Final Four Houseguests?

September 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for A Tale of Two Accidents
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for A Tale of Two Accidents

September 16, 2021 Sammi Turano