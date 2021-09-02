September 4, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/1/2021: Who Was Removed From The Block?

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/1/2021: Who Was Removed From The Block?

Sammi Turano September 2, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 31 Second

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/1/2021: Who Was Removed From The Block?

Tonight’s episode of CBS’s Big Brother 23 opens with the aftermath of Claire’s HOH win and her keeping Kyland and Sarah Beth on the block. Nobody knows for sure she is HOH, but most people, especially Tiffany have a pretty good idea.

 

Later on, Claire tells Hannah and Tiffany she is HOH. Tiffany tells her to tell the house Tiffany dethroned herself so Claire doesn’t become a target. However, Tiffany only wants to do this so nobody gives Claire any ideas on what to do.

 

Sarah Beth whines over being on the block. Kyland tried to be sympathetic, but knows that he can’t be completely honest, either.

 

POV comp time. The only ones NOT playing are Azah, Big D and Tiffany play. Ben Platt from Dear Evan Hansen is there to host and says that the winner will get an advanced screening of the movie with three houseguests of their choice.

 

The competition has them put pictures of evicted houseguests in school in chronological order.

 

Hannah wins, with Sarah Beth close on her heels…..which leads to more tears.

 

Later on, Hannah chooses Sarah Beth, Kyland and Xavier to watch the movie. This upsets Big D because he is dying to see the movie.

 

As they screen the movie, Kyland tries to convince Claire to take him off the block. Claire then reports this news to

Tiffany, who gets upset. She wants him on the block with Sarah Beth.

 

Kyland also tries to convince Hannah he deserves to stay, but she refuses to use the veto on him. She then uses it on Xavier, which means he or Sarah Beth will go to jury tomorrow. Stay tuned.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/2/2021: Who Is Juror 3?
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/2/2021: Who Is Juror 3?

September 2, 2021 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit With John Walsh: Carlos Torres and Bill Brockbrader
0 0
5 min read

In Pursuit With John Walsh: Carlos Torres and Bill Brockbrader

September 2, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 9/1/2021
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 9/1/2021

September 2, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

WarnerMedia Kids & Family to Host Virtual Birthday Party for Cartoonito
0 0
3 min read

WarnerMedia Kids & Family to Host Virtual Birthday Party for Cartoonito

September 3, 2021 Sammi Turano
My Heroes Were Cowboys Trailer Released
0 0
1 min read

My Heroes Were Cowboys Trailer Released

September 3, 2021 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/2/2021: Who Is Juror 3?
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/2/2021: Who Is Juror 3?

September 2, 2021 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit With John Walsh: Carlos Torres and Bill Brockbrader
0 0
5 min read

In Pursuit With John Walsh: Carlos Torres and Bill Brockbrader

September 2, 2021 Sammi Turano