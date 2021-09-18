0 0

Backstage Creations Takes The Emmys!

Backstage Creations, specialists in award show gifts and custom backstage gift suites, will

produce the official Giving Suite™ at the 73 rd Emmy ® Awards. The Emmys will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 19, (8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT) on CBS.

In addition to presenters and nominees choosing from a collection of luxury gifts, the lounge will serve as a Giving Suite as celebrities who participate will help raise donations to support the Television Academy Foundation.

Now celebrating its 62nd year, the Foundation’s mission is to educate and advance the next generation of television leaders through its renowned programs including the College Television Awards, Student Internship Program, The Interviews: An Oral History of Television and The Power of TV.

The 73rd Emmy Awards roster of presenters include Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Stephen Colbert, Kaley Cuoco, Tracee Ellis Ross, America Ferrera, Taraji P Henson, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson, Catherine O’Hara, Billy Porter, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderamma, Bowen Yang and more. These presenters are invited to help raise donations for the Foundation and engage with top brands at the official Giving Suite.

The items in the Giving Suite™ and gift bag include:

● Agni- Essential for women 16+, the Women’s Health Box was crafted with a Medical Advisory Board to replenish the

micronutrients and vitamins that women most often lack, and provide them in the most bioavailable and delicious

form: Food. https://agniforall.com/pages/womens-health-box

● Bocas Bali Luxury Water Villas- Panama’s Premiere Over-the-Water Environmentally Friendly Luxury Resort.

● Calm- Annual, premium subscription to Calm, the leading mental wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life. www.calm.com

● Empiria Fragrances- This black-owned niche fragrance house, providing classic contemporary fragrances with an African heritage, is promoting its fragrance Oshun V to embrace the power within and indulge in the bliss of a goddess. www.empiriafragrances.com

● ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki- One of the most exclusive and luxurious hotels in Hawaii, ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki is a 9-floor, 9-suite boutique property where each suite occupies a 2,250 square-foot floor with a jacuzzi-clad balcony offering panoramic ocean views; Italian marble bathrooms with a dry sauna and glassed shower; personal elevator entry; a fully equipped chef’s kitchen; as well as an onsite French-Japanese culinary concept, Mugen.

● Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies- A place where smiles greet you as you step off the boat, where the crest of the sun over Nevis Peak sparkles on the waters of two oceans that meet but never cross, Four Seasons Resort Nevis is a captivating combination of adventure, serenity and recreation that just waits for your discovery.

www.fourseasons.com/nevis

● G-Labs UK – Discovery Day & Night Duo Body Oil & RFID Card is the wellness concept that supports whole body well-being. https://www.g-labs.co.uk/store/Limited-Edition-Discovery-Day-&-Night-Duo-NEFE%E2%84%A2-Fragrancies-Body-126-Huiler-50-ml-&-NASA-Frequencies-RFID-Journ%C3%A9es-p384832569

● Genusee- Genusee is the first circular economy eyewear brand proudly made in Flint, Michigan from 15 single use plastic water bottles in Flint, Michigan. https://genusee.com

● HP Sprocket Studio- Print high-quality 4×6” photos directly from your smartphone using the HP Sprocket Studio Instant Photo Printer. https://sprocketprinters.com/products/hp-sprocket-studio-us

● Minty + ReliePH- Minty + ReliePH is a clean and toxic-free brand built on naturally derived ingredients.

www.mintyrelieph.com

● Macmillan Publishers- Michaela Coel’s Personal Manifesto MISFITS.

https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250843449/misfits

● Never Go Alone- Edition 01 Go Mask, handmade in Italy featuring ultra-lightweight layers treated with Viroblock

Antimicrobial Technology. www.nevergoalone.com

● Nu Skin ageLOC® LumiSpa®- The ageLOC® LumiSpa® device gives an energizing facial massage that will give you brighter, softer, and smoother skin.

https://www.nuskin.com/content/nuskin/en_US/products/product.01010791.html

● Petrova Chocolates- Artisanal, chef-driven chocolate bonbons. www.petrovachocolates.com

● Próspero Tequila Blanco- Designed by Stella Anguiano, one of Mexico’s premier female Master Distillers, Próspero Tequila is a hand-crafted spirit that offers an unparalleled flavor with a smooth, elegant and perfectly balanced finish.

https://www.prosperotequila.com

● Real Fruit Body- Coconut Shea Mango Whipped Body Cream. www.realfruitbody.com

● Rock n Rose Aromas- Luxury soy candles by Rock n Rose Aromas, beautifully designed and hand poured in Scotland. www.rocknrosearomas.co.uk

● SkinnyPop- Free of artificial ingredients, GMOs, gluten and preservatives, SkinnyPop Kettle Corn Sweet & Salty is a tried-and-true favorite—now with a tasteful upgrade of ingredients and flavors to create a dynamic balance of savory and sweet. https://www.skinnypop.com/our-popcorn/popped-popcorn/sweet-salty-kettle

● Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager – Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles

with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted "trigger points" anywhere they occur – breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades! www.theracane.com

● Tiber River- The Happiest Clean on Earth Package. www.tiberriver.com

● Two Chicks Cocktails- Two Chicks Cocktails are premium ready-to-drink sparkling cocktails made with real spirits, founded and run by women. www.twochickscocktails.com

This year’s Giving Suite™ is designed by Josh Johnson Home. With his signature look of Modern Hollywood Glamour, Josh provides a luxurious and ultra-chic aesthetic for celebrity guests to enjoy while they peruse the products, mingle, and lounge within his custom stylized vignettes. Based in both West Hollywood and Nashville, Josh’s lovable personality earned him the nickname “Sparkle Josh” and the title of Fan Favorite during the second season of HGTV’s Design Star, along with the

Design Star “All Stars” series. Josh Johnson Home, Josh’s exclusive line of glam home décor, is available nationwide.

www.JoshJohnsonHome.com

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts