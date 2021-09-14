September 14, 2021

America's Got Talent: Finale Guests Announced

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals Results 2” Episode 1618 -- Pictured: (l-r) Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Sammi Turano September 14, 2021
NBC’s hit summer series “America’s Got Talent” begins its two-night finale on Tuesday, Sept. 14 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) with performances from the show’s Top 10 finalists, including aerialist Aidan Bryant, singers Brooke Simpson, Jimmie Herrod and Victory Brinker, magician Dustin Tavella, comedians Gina Brillon and  Josh Blue, quick change artist Lea Kyle, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, and World Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

The two-night season finale concludes on Wednesday, Sept. 15 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT) with star-studded performances alongside the Top 10 finalists, including Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and songwriter Idina Menzel, three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix, chart-topping powerhouse singer and songwriter Bishop Briggs, actor and comedian George Lopez, actor Rico Rodriguez, AGT season nine winner and Las Vegas headliner Mat Franco, Olympic Silver Medal gymnasts  Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner.

The winner will receive a $1 million grand prize and will join “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE” at Luxor Hotel and Casino opening this Fall.

This summer “America’s Got Talent” has reached more than 60 million viewers across linear and digital platforms. The series is the most-watched summer program for the eighth consecutive year and is the most-watched summer broadcast unscripted program for the 16th consecutive year.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

For more information, please visit the official show site at: http://www.nbc.com/agt and the official press website at https://www.nbcumv.com.

