September 10, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Alter Ego: Meet The Contestants

Alter Ego: Meet The Contestants

Sammi Turano September 10, 2021
0 0
3 min read
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 44 Second

Alter Ego: Meet The Contestants

Twenty contestants from all walks of life will go head-to-head in ALTER EGO, the world’s first avatar singing competition series. Featuring judges Alanis Morissette, Grimes, Nick Lachey and will.i.am, and hosted by Rocsi Diaz, the genre-busting series debuts with a special two-night premiere Wednesday, Sept. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, following the Season Six premiere of THE MASKED SINGER (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). The two-night premiere continues with an all-new episode the following night, Thursday, Sept. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), before airing in its regularly scheduled time slot Wednesdays at 9:00 PM.

Judging the competition are some of the biggest names in music, including iconic singer/songwriter and seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette; actor, singer and television personality Nick Lachey; acclaimed Canadian producer, songwriter, singer and visual artist Grimes; and multi-Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and actor will.i.am. Emmy Award-winning personality Rocsi Diaz hosts the musical spectacle.
Meet the 20 ALTER EGO Contestants:

 

ANTHONY FLAMMIA

Alter Ego: The Loverboy
Current City: Yonkers, New York

Hometown: Yonkers, New York
Age: 34

 

CHASE PADGETT

Alter Ego: Orlando Deville
Current City: Vancouver, Washington
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Age: 38

 

DANIELLE CETANI

Alter Ego: Phoenix Embers
Current City: Roseville, California
Hometown: Stockton, California
Age: 39

 

DASHARRA BRIDGES

Alter Ego: Queen Dynamite
Current City: Atlanta, Georgia
Hometown: Rochester, New York
Age: 31

 

ERNY NUNEZ

Alter Ego: Bernie Burns
Current City: Port Saint Lucie, Florida
Hometown: New York City, New York
Age: 17

 

ISRAA DARWICH

Alter Ego: Night Journey
Current City and Hometown: Dearborn Heights, Michigan
Age: 19

 

JACOB (JAKE) THOMSEN (CALINODA)

Alter Ego: Dipper Scott
Current City and Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Age: 28

 

JAMES PAEK

Alter Ego: Kingston Sol
Current City and Hometown: Fullerton, California
Age: 35

JAY MIAH

Alter Ego: Nevaeh King
Current City: Tampa Bay, Florida
Hometown: Longwood, Florida
Age: 32

 

KALEIA AYELETT

Alter Ego: The Dawn Majesty
Current City: North Hollywood, California
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Age: 34

 

KAYLEE FRANZEN
Alter Ego: Aster
Current City: Nashville, Tennessee
Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas
Age: 20

 

KOBE VANG

Alter Ego: Kai
Current City: Schofield, Wisconsin
Hometown: Berlin, Wisconsin
Age: 23

 

KYARA TETREAULT

Alter Ego: Seven
Current City and Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Age: 28

 

MAMA YAYA (YASMIN SHAWAMREH)

Alter Ego: Siren
Current City and Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Age: 30

 

MARIAH ROSARIO (RIAH LENA)

Alter Ego: Safara
Current City: Phoenix, Arizona
Hometown: Tuscon, Arizona
Age: 26

 

MATTHEW LORD

Alter Ego: Wolfgang Champagne
Current City: Dallas, Texas
Hometown: Napa, California
Age: 60

 

MIA CHERISE HALL

Alter Ego: Fern
Current City: Rochester, New York
Hometown: Irondequoit, New York
Age: 18

 

MILTON PATTON (YOTE)

Alter Ego: Wylie
Current City: Hendersonville, Tennessee
Hometown: Forrest City, Arkansas
Age: 30

 

SAMAERA HIRSCH
Alter Ego: Misty Rose
Current City: New Orleans, Louisiana
Hometown: Glen Head, New York
Age: 21

 

SARAH ISEN
Alter Ego: St. Luna
Current City: Los Angeles, California
Hometown: Berkeley, California
Age: 21

 

Don’t Miss the Two-Night Series Premiere of ALTER EGO Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 23 at 9/8c on FOX

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

SHUDDER RELEASES NEW CAST VIDEO “MEET OUR MONSTERS” FOR THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA
0 0
1 min read

SHUDDER RELEASES NEW CAST VIDEO “MEET OUR MONSTERS” FOR THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA

September 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
Pretty Hard Cases Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Pretty Hard Cases Sneak Peek

September 9, 2021 Sammi Turano
Judy Justice to Premiere on IMdbTV
0 0
3 min read

Judy Justice to Premiere on IMdbTV

September 9, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Alter Ego: Meet The Contestants
0 0
3 min read

Alter Ego: Meet The Contestants

September 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
SHUDDER RELEASES NEW CAST VIDEO “MEET OUR MONSTERS” FOR THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA
0 0
1 min read

SHUDDER RELEASES NEW CAST VIDEO “MEET OUR MONSTERS” FOR THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA

September 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/9/2021: Double Eviction Night!
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for 9/9/2021: Double Eviction Night!

September 9, 2021 Sammi Turano
Pretty Hard Cases Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Pretty Hard Cases Sneak Peek

September 9, 2021 Sammi Turano