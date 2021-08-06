0 0

Read Time: 39 Second

What to Watch: Marvel’s Collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project

For four episodes, Marvel Entertainment partnered with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to celebrate the heroes in our lives—veterans, caregivers and WWP supporters. The first episode turns Miki, a Marine and Purple Heart recipient, into the super hero of his dreams.

First launched in 2018, Marvel Make Me A Hero is a weekly show that invites Marvel fans to bring their Super Heroes to life. Marvel Make Me A Hero: Real Heroes, most recently honored with a 2021 Webby Award, recognized and celebrated essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as registered nurses, volunteer EMS workers, doctors, teachers, postal workers, and service animals.

Viewers can watch the episodes on Marvel.com and Marvel on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts