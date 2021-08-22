Read Time:2 Minute, 39 Second
The Real Housewives of Potomac: The Highlights for Gossip Girl
Tonight Bravo aired a brand new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Check out my favorite moments!
- That breakfast looks sooooo amazing.
- I want Robyn’s outfit.
- Gizelle really knows how to give tough love and I think this is what Robyn needs to hear.
- However, my heart breaks for Robyn due to everything she faced.
- I have inflatables, so I can’t drown might be my new favorite line on the show.
- Water aerobics with these ladies looks like a blast.
- ‘What is on your head?’ ‘Condoms!’ cracked me up more than it should have.
- Why is Karen wearing boots at the pool? I know she wasn’t swimming, but flip flops would have been more practical.
- Karen is not a liar, but goes into fables when it comes to Gizelle? How does that make sense?
- The epic vacation showdown will begin in 3….2…1….
- I like when Ashley and Gizelle get along, even though it is going to be short lived.
- Why does Gizelle insist on talking in the third person?
- Why would Mia check in on a woman wearing something revealing?
- Ah, here is the vacation showdown! Body shaming, screaming and accusations, oh my!
- Entertainers where they serve steak and lobsters…..that is a new one.
- Now the ladies are slut shaming each other….I thought they wanted to uplift each other.
- I actually like how Gizelle dresses?
- Are Ashley and Gizelle friends this season, frenemies or just want to cause drama?
- They need to leave Wendy alone….this is turning into a Denise Richards 2.0 attack and I don’t like it. So she got new tits, so did Mia, so did other women? Why is it a big deal? She may show them off, but how does it have any bearing on anyone else’s life.
- I can’t see or hear about a whiskey tasting without thinking of that episode of Call Me Kat.
- Whiskey won’t make anyone quiet, honey!
- That being said, I want to go to a whiskey tasting.
- I am low key crushing on Whiskey Dude.
- Robyn is drinking like a college girl and I am here for it!
- Ashley shouldn’t have asked to talk to Wendy during the event. She could have waited until it was over.
- Now I want a mojito.
- WOW, Wendy got defensive. I can’t blame her, but still. I love her going back to question everyone and putting Gizelle on notice. Girl knows how to call people out!
- Between the twerking and the comments, Whiskey Dude could not have left faster!
- Go eat a cracker! What about a cracker? I would be focusing on food too.
- How did Robyn NOT know about the issue with Eddie?
- WOW, I officially LOVE Wendy. She really put Gizelle in her place.
- How did Wendy put anything into the universe about Eddie?
- Wait, Whiskey Dude was still there? He looked like he would have rather been with anyone else.
- Get your milk and GO! is the second best line of the night.
- I know, Robyn, I want to cuddle with my blanket and escape drama too.
More next week, stay tuned!