The Real Housewives of New York City Recap for Be Mine, Galentine

Tonight’s episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City opens with Ramona doing a virtual workout with her trainer.

The other ladies are hard at work as well. Eboni is preparing for an event, while Sonja and her team get what appear to be Christmas trees….even though the rest of the episode is around Valentine’s Day?

MEALS WITH THE MCSWEENEYS

Leah has dinner with her family. There is a lot of food and talk about Leah converting to Judaism. She knows her mom doesn’t understand, but is happy she is coming around.

She also announces that she is writing a book, which will be an anti-self help self help memoir. Her mom begins to question this, which leads to a bit of a scuffle between the family.

Eboni calls one of her potential fathers, hoping that he calls back and she gets some answers.

HAMPTONS AND LIES

Sonja talks about how the girls have been there for he, despite the ups and downs in their relationship, especially in the times of COVID and because she caught it as well.

As she prepares for a trip to the Hamptons with the girls, she gets into it with one of her assistants over a skirt and fat shaming, but then says she is beautiful and not too fat.

The other ladies get ready as well. Luann calls Sonja via Facetime and realizes that she drinks at home and has been lying about it.

BEDS AND BAD BEHAVIOR

As they all head to the Hamptons, they discuss room arrangements and who will be sleeping where.

Once Luann arrives, they discuss what they will do while there.

Luann then tells Ramona about the situation with Sonja and how she over heard her talking about her. She is very upset, especially since she has been a very good friend to her.

Ramona tries to understand both sides, but Luann is still very angry.

FRIENDS FOREVER?

When the other ladies arrive, Ramona tries to get the driver to help them with the bags. However, Sonja insists they can so it themselves.

Sonja and Ramona have a sweet friendship moment where they talk and hug everything out. She and Luann do the same and talk about how she broke it off with her matchmaking guy because she felt he wasn’t supportive when she had COVID.

HARRY GALENTINE’S DAY

As they get ready for their Galentine party, Luann and Sonja seem to be on even better terms. They all agree friends are better than boyfriends. They all discuss relationships and joke around about sugar daddies before playing Pin The Lips on Harry Dubin. If they don’t get the lips close to his mouth, they have to kiss the picture of him.

Eboni has to kiss him, but she is grossed out by the mere thought.

At that moment, Harry calls Ramona….and we have to find out next week as to why! Stay tuned!

