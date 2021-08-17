August 17, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Real Housewives of Dallas on Indefinite Hiatus

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS -- Season:5 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kary Brittingham, Stephanie Hollman, D'Andra Simmons, Brandi Redmond, Kameron Westcott, Tiffany Moon -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Virginia Sherwood/Jonathan Zizzo/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dallas on Indefinite Hiatus

Sammi Turano August 17, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:40 Second

The Real Housewives of Dallas on Indefinite Hiatus

Hang up those cowboy hats! TVGrapevine has learned that The Real Housewives of Dallas is on an indefinite hiatus.

“There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided,” Bravo said in a statement.

Rumors recently circulated that the show was coming back with three new cast members to replace Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman and Kary Brittingham. Both Brandi and Kary faced controversy during season five, most of which was shown on air and via social media.

D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott and Dr. Tiffany Moon were set to return, despite the tension between Kameron and Dr. Tiffany at the end of last season.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

0 0
4 min read

Celebrities Favorite Plastic Surgeon, Dr. John Mesa: What’s Trending?

August 16, 2021 Jules Lavallee
Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik to Host Jeopardy Franchise
0 0
2 min read

Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik to Host Jeopardy Franchise

August 11, 2021 Sammi Turano
Tokyo Olympics Final Medal Count
0 0
1 min read

Tokyo Olympics Final Medal Count

August 9, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives of Dallas on Indefinite Hiatus
0 0
1 min read

The Real Housewives of Dallas on Indefinite Hiatus

August 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Big Brother 23 Recap for 8/15/2021
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: Big Brother 23 Recap for 8/15/2021

August 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
Sammi's Favorite Things: trucup
0 0
2 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: trucup

August 16, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
4 min read

Celebrities Favorite Plastic Surgeon, Dr. John Mesa: What’s Trending?

August 16, 2021 Jules Lavallee