The Real Housewives of Dallas on Indefinite Hiatus

Hang up those cowboy hats! TVGrapevine has learned that The Real Housewives of Dallas is on an indefinite hiatus.

“There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided,” Bravo said in a statement.

Rumors recently circulated that the show was coming back with three new cast members to replace Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman and Kary Brittingham. Both Brandi and Kary faced controversy during season five, most of which was shown on air and via social media.

D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott and Dr. Tiffany Moon were set to return, despite the tension between Kameron and Dr. Tiffany at the end of last season.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

