The Boys Celebrating Emmy Nominations With Special Event

Amazon Prime Video’s subversive superhero drama The Boys celebrates its five Emmy nominations with a weeklong campaign of complimentary eats, drinks, and activations across Los Angeles, beginning Friday, August 13. Inspired by the characters and breakout scenes from the second season, the ‘Seven SUPEr Days’ will be packed full of themed activations and food giveaways, bringing the irreverent world of The Boys to life.

The seven days of activities include the return of Supe-inspired “Butcher Shop” sandwiches from celebrated chef Ludo Lefebvre—plus a themed “Compound V” cocktail—at his two Petit Trois locations in Hollywood and Sherman Oaks (limited quantity, 50 sandwiches at each location daily starting at 12 p.m.). The Prime Video coffee truck will transform into a roaming ice-cream truck inspired by The Boys in the afternoon, offering a menu of themed items including ice cream flavors, topping combos, and a milkshake; Homelander motivational cross-stitch art will be unveiled in celebration of World Cross-Stitch Day; Supe-themed classes at Barry’s (limited spots available per location for each class); an 8-foot-wide sand sculpture recreating an iconic scene from Season 2, and more.

In addition to landing Amazon Studios its first-ever Outstanding Drama Series nomination, the global hit series The Boys secured four additional nominations: Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

The complete Seven SUPEr Days schedule can be found below. All offerings are complimentary and available to the press and public. For more information including activation details please visit: https://consideramazon.com/TheBoys_Nominees

DAY 1: FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck Stationed: West Hollywood from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Supe Sandwich of the Day: QUEEN MAEVE

House-made top round roast beef, black pepper mayo, extra-thin fried onions, on baguette

Themed Cocktail of the Day: Compound V

Location: Petit Trois and Petit Trois Valley

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s Venice Class Schedule: Clayton B. at 8:35 a.m. PT (Red Room)

Celebration of World Cross-Stitch Day with Homelander motivational cross-stitch art

DAY 2: SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck Stationed: Griffith Park from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Supe Sandwich of the Day: A-TRAIN

Pork rillette, Dijon mustard, pickled red onion, arugula on a sandwich or sesame bun

Themed Cocktail of the Day: Compound V

Location: Petit Trois and Petit Trois Valley

DAY 3: SUNDAY, AUGUST 15

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck Stationed: Hollywood from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Supe Sandwich of the Day: STARLIGHT

Harissa-roasted leg of lamb, sliced thin, confit tomato, pickled peppers, fresh dill, lemon yogurt on a baguette

Themed Cocktail of the Day: Compound V

Location: Petit Trois and Petit Trois Valley

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s Century City Outdoors Class Schedule: Nolan at 11:00 a.m. PT



DAY 4: MONDAY, AUGUST 16

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck Stationed: West Hollywood from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Supe Sandwich of the Day: TRANSLUCENT

Carrots, cauliflower, celery, cucumbers, radishes, sungold tomatoes, avocado, sprouts, Maggi ranch, EVOO, lime on a baguette

Themed Cocktail of the Day: Compound V

Location: Petit Trois and Petit Trois Valley

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s South Bay Class schedule: Alicia A. at 7:25 a.m. PT (Red Room)

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s West Hollywood Class Schedule: Remy K. at 5:35 p.m. PT (Red Room)



DAY 5: TUESDAY, AUGUST 17

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck Stationed: Silver Lake from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Supe Sandwich of the Day: BLACK NOIR

Pastrami, swiss, pickles, black mustard on Diamond Bakery pumpernickel

Themed Cocktail of the Day: Compound V

Location: Petit Trois and Petit Trois Valley

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s West Hollywood Class Schedule: Mercedes Owens at 10:55 a.m. PT (Red Room)

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s Brentwood Class Schedule: Tiana at 6:35 p.m. PT (Red Room)



DAY 6: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck Stationed: Venice from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00p.m.

Supe Sandwich of the Day: THE DEEP

Tuna, hard-boiled eggs, anchovies, tomatoes, breakfast radishes, cucumber, green pepper, gem lettuce, red onion, fennel, black olives, spicy creamy vinaigrette on a baguette

Themed Cocktail of the Day: Compound V

Location: Petit Trois and Petit Trois Valley

Appearance by Chef Ludo at Petit Trois Hollywood

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s Long Beach Class schedule: Mackenzie Ross at 9:45 a.m.PT (Red Room)

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s Studio City Outdoors Class schedule: Matt W. at 10:45 a.m. PT (outdoors)

Lucy the Whale-inspired Sand Sculpture Location: Venice



DAY 7: THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck Stationed: Venice from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Supe Sandwich of the Day: HOMELANDER

Jambon de Paris, American cheese, French breakfast radish, cornichon, honey butter on a baguette

Themed Cocktail of the Day: Compound V

Location: Petit Trois and Petit Trois Valley

Appearance by Chef Ludo at Petit Trois Valley location

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s Beverly Center Outdoors Class schedule: Garret C. at 12:30 p.m. PT (outdoors)

Lucy the Whale-inspired Sand Sculpture Location: Venice



Activation details:

Chef Ludo Lefebvre “Supe” Sandwiches

Locations: Petit Trois (718 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036), Petit Trois Valley (13705 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423)

Seven Supe-themed sandwiches will be free of charge and limited to 100 per day, 50 sandwiches per location (available after 12:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis only) along with a custom-themed “Compound V” cocktail (50 per location per day, available during dinner service only, on a first-come, first-served basis).

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck

Locations: Silver Lake, West Hollywood, Westside, LA

A Prime Video FYC-branded coffee truck stationed at key locations in the morning will turn into a mobile roaming ice cream truck in the afternoon, offering a menu of The Boys-inspired milkshakes, ice cream flavors, and topping combos. On August 18 and 19, The Boys-themed ice cream truck will be stationed in Venice for the duration of the day.

FYSea Sand Sculpture

Locations: Venice

Coinciding with the last two days of The Boys ice cream truck, sand sculptures will be created to pay homage to one of the most iconic scenes of Season 2, featuring Lucy the Whale.

World Cross-Stitch Day

In celebration of World Cross-Stitch Day on August 13, The Boys will unveil “motivational” cross-stitch art inspired by some of Homelander’s most memorable lines.

Barry’s

Location: Studios throughout LA

Various Barry’s locations throughout LA will offer complimentary Supe-themed classes in both indoor and outdoor locations. Limited spots available per location for each class and reservations are required.

