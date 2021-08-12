August 12, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Schmigadoon! Finale Sneak Peek

Schmigadoon! Finale Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano August 12, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:17 Second

Schmigadoon! Finale Sneak Peek

Apple TV+ unveils a never-before seen clip from the season finale of the critically acclaimed comedy series, “Schmigadoon!,” premiering Friday, August 13. In “How We Change,” with the election looming, Mildred (Kristin Chenoweth) relentlessly ramps up her campaign. Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) face their true feelings for each other.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

What to Watch: Marvel's Collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project
0 0
1 min read

What to Watch: Marvel’s Collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project

August 6, 2021 Sammi Turano
Heels Premiere Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Heels Premiere Sneak Peek

August 6, 2021 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit with John Walsh Returns August 18
1 0
3 min read

In Pursuit with John Walsh Returns August 18

August 5, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Schmigadoon! Finale Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Schmigadoon! Finale Sneak Peek

August 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Boys Celebrating Emmy Nominations With Special Event
0 0
5 min read

The Boys Celebrating Emmy Nominations With Special Event

August 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 23 Recap for 8/11/2021
0 0
3 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for 8/11/2021

August 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Circle of Distrust
0 0
4 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Circle of Distrust

August 12, 2021 Sammi Turano