0 0

Read Time: 54 Second

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Shapermint

On Tuesday, August 10th, Shapermint, the leading body positive shapewear marketplace, celebrated National Shapewear Day with the conclusion of its “Celebrate Your Shape. Wear Confidence” campaign, encouraging consumers nationwide to further the body positivity movement and destigmatize the conversation surrounding shapewear.

Alongside RHONY star and TV personality, Eboni K. Williams, a fleet of real women in Shapermint shapewear took the streets of New York City by storm in a custom-wrapped double decker bus to reach the brand’s goal of $1,000,000 of free shapewear shared with consumers nationwide.

Stopping at some of the busiest and most popular locations, including Bryant Park, Madison Square Park, and Union Square Park, Shapermint empowered consumers to own their shape, strut their confidence, and reshape the conversation around shapewear.

With many misconceptions and stigmas surrounding body confidence and shapewear, Shapermint’s week-long campaign and online promotion empowered everyone to feel confident in the skin they’re in, while fostering the brand’s inclusive community for positive and open conversations to be had allowing every body to be supported, represented, seen and heard.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts