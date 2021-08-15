August 15, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Sammi's Favorite Things: Shapermint

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Shapermint

Sammi Turano August 15, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:54 Second

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Shapermint

On Tuesday, August 10thShapermint, the leading body positive shapewear marketplace, celebrated National Shapewear Day with the conclusion of its “Celebrate Your Shape. Wear Confidence” campaign, encouraging consumers nationwide to further the body positivity movement and destigmatize the conversation surrounding shapewear.

Alongside RHONY star and TV personality, Eboni K. Williams, a fleet of real women in Shapermint shapewear took the streets of New York City by storm in a custom-wrapped double decker bus to reach the brand’s goal of $1,000,000 of free shapewear shared with consumers nationwide.

Stopping at some of the busiest and most popular locations, including Bryant Park, Madison Square Park, and Union Square Park, Shapermint empowered consumers to own their shape, strut their confidence, and reshape the conversation around shapewear.

With many misconceptions and stigmas surrounding body confidence and shapewear, Shapermint’s week-long campaign and online promotion empowered everyone to feel confident in the skin they’re in, while fostering the brand’s inclusive community for positive and open conversations to be had allowing every body to be supported, represented, seen and heard.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Celebrity Spotlight: Elektragaaz
0 0
9 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Elektragaaz

July 16, 2021 Sammi Turano
Sammi's Favorite Things: Aunt Millie's Bakeries
1 0
2 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Aunt Millie’s Bakeries

July 3, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
2 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Gift Roundup

June 20, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Sammi's Favorite Things: Shapermint
0 0
2 min read

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Shapermint

August 15, 2021 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 23 Recap For 8/12/2021: Did Christian Get Backdoored?
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap For 8/12/2021: Did Christian Get Backdoored?

August 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
Schmigadoon! Finale Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Schmigadoon! Finale Sneak Peek

August 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Boys Celebrating Emmy Nominations With Special Event
0 0
5 min read

The Boys Celebrating Emmy Nominations With Special Event

August 12, 2021 Sammi Turano