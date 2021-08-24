August 24, 2021

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies at 80

Sammi Turano August 24, 2021
Sad news for the music world today. Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died. He was 80 years old.

His spokesperson released the following statement to the media:

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” his spokesperson said in a statement. “He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also a member of the Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”

The cause of his death has not been released as of press time, but he had previously suffered from throat cancer.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

TVGrapevine sends condolences and love to his loved ones at this time.

