September 4, 2021

Mike Richards OUT as EP for Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune

Sammi Turano August 31, 2021
What is….it’s over? Mike Richards has been fired from his position as EP of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. This news comes just days after he was terminated as host of Jeopardy!, following controversial comments he made in the past.

Suzanne Prete, who serves as EVP of Business and Strategy for the shows, released a letter to staff earlier today regarding the termination:

Dear Team,

I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately.  We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened.

Michael Davies from Embassy Row has agreed to help with production on an interim basis until further notice. Michael and I will work together with all of you in the weeks ahead to ensure that production remains on schedule and we do not miss a beat as we head into the new season.

I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks. As Ravi mentioned last week, I will be more involved in the day-to-day on our shows moving forward and I am looking forward to working closely with all of you.  Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything. 

Sincerely,

Suzanne

There has been no news of a replacement as of press time. As previously reported, Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik will be filling in as host for the next few weeks.

More news will be reported as it becomes available.

