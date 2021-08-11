August 11, 2021

Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik to Host Jeopardy Franchise

Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik to Host Jeopardy Franchise

 Sammi Turano August 11, 2021
Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik to Host Jeopardy Franchise

Who are Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik? TVGrapevine just learned that Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards will host the beloved quiz show, stepping in after the death of Alex Trebek last year.

In addition, Mayim Bialik will host several primetime specials, as well as a possible spinoff series. The Blossom alum was a fan favorite during her stint as guest host earlier this summer.

Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik to Host Jeopardy Franchise
Mayim Bialik  ©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr. Pamela Littky/FOX

“We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!,” said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures. “We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek.”

A first air date for the new hosts has yet to be announced. We will bring you new details as they become available.

Congratulations to both hosts!

