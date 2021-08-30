MeTV, Decades TV Celebrate Ed Asner
Sunday, September 5th
2pm ET/PT: The Mary Tyler Moore Show – “Love Is All Around”
In the pilot episode, Mary Richards relocates to Minneapolis after a breakup and soon finds a new apartment, a new job and new friends at WJM-TV.
2:30pm ET/PT: The Mary Tyler Moore Show – “Once I Had a Secret Love”
When Lou confesses to having a fling with Sue Ann, Mary has a hard time keeping his secret.
3pm ET/PT: The Mary Tyler Moore Show – “Lou Dates Mary”
Following advice from Georgette, Lou and Mary go out on a date.
3:30pm ET/PT: The Mary Tyler Moore Show – “The Last Show”
In the finale episode, the new owners of WJM-TV evaluate the news operations and its staff.
1am ET/PT: The Alfred Hitchcock Hour – “To Catch a Butterfly”
When a young couple moves into a new neighborhood, they find their lives threatened by the little boy next door. Asner appears as the boy’s father Jack Stander.
“DECADES TV Network Remembers Ed Asner” Schedule
Friday, September 3rd
9pm ET – The Dick Cavett Show featuring a 1980 interview with Ed Asner
Saturday, September 4th
12pm ET – #DECADESWeekendBinge of 84 episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, airing thru Monday, September 6th at 6am ET