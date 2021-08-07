August 7, 2021

Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter Pandora is Pregnant!

Sammi Turano August 7, 2021
From Housewife to Grandma! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump announced today that she is going to be a grandmother for the first time, TVGrapevine has learned.

Her daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo confirmed the news, saying that she and her husband Jason are expecting a little bundle of joy this winter.

“Jason and I are beyond thrilled,” Pandora said at the 5th Annual World Dog Day event this afternoon. “It is such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone.”

Lisa, who plans to be called Nanny Pinky, said that she is thrilled with the news and that it was difficult to keep it a secret.

The Daily Mail was the first to report on the news.

Congratulations to the family!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
