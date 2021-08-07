Lisa Vanderpump’s Daughter Pandora is Pregnant!
From Housewife to Grandma! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump announced today that she is going to be a grandmother for the first time, TVGrapevine has learned.
Her daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo confirmed the news, saying that she and her husband Jason are expecting a little bundle of joy this winter.
“Jason and I are beyond thrilled,” Pandora said at the 5th Annual World Dog Day event this afternoon. “It is such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone.”
Lisa, who plans to be called Nanny Pinky, said that she is thrilled with the news and that it was difficult to keep it a secret.
The Daily Mail was the first to report on the news.
Congratulations to the family!
Sammi Turano
