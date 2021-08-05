0 0

In Pursuit with John Walsh Returns August 18

Returning for a third season, In Pursuit with John Walsh carries forward John Walsh’s lifelong mission of bringing fugitives to justice, finding missing children, and empowering the public to help support a more effective and accountable criminal justice system. In the series, John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh, introduce ID’s active and engaged audience to unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed. In Pursuit relies on leads from viewers who may have seen something that would help authorities, with all calls and online tips vetted by experts and followed up on by the appropriate authorities, including local law enforcement, FBI, and the U.S. Marshals.

As part of its commitment to justice, ID operates an active call center at 833-3-PURSUE and dedicated online hub at InPursuitTips.com , with trained professionals who keep the anonymity of sources in utmost confidence. Additionally, in partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), In Pursuit also features two missing children each hour, providing age-progression photos when possible and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads. With 12 all-new episodes, the season three premiere of In Pursuit with John Walsh will begin streaming on discovery+ on Wednesday, August 18, and will air weekly on ID at 10/9c beginning August 18.

“Season three is underway, and so far of the 24 episodes of In Pursuit which have aired, 26 of the profiled fugitives are in custody, and seven missing children have been recovered. The best part? Cal and I are just getting started,” said host and executive producer, John Walsh. “Combining ID’s active and engaged audience with the booming streaming service of discovery+ and the international reach of Discovery worldwide, those creeps out there can run, but they won’t be able to hide.”

To engage with the show, viewers are encouraged to connect using #TeamInPursuit, join the IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH Facebook page at Facebook.com/ InPursuitwithJohnWalsh , and connect on Instagram @InvestigationDiscovery or Twitter @DiscoveryID . Additionally, for anyone looking to share news about cases, ID has created a community to connect with one another at Facebook.com/MissingandWanted .

In the premiere episode airing on Wednesday, August 18 at 10/9c, the investigation into the disappearance of a devoted single mother narrows in on a man who claims to be her secret boyfriend. But after Erik Arceneaux goes on the run, John is determined to find him and deliver answers to Maria Jimenez Rodríguez’s family. Then, in 1989, 11-year-old Alisha bravely comes forward to reveal that her adopted father, Mark Blevins, sexually abused her for years before going on the run. Thirty years later, Callahan learns the dark truth behind a picture-perfect family and joins the hunt to bring him to justice.

