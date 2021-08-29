Read Time:2 Minute, 3 Second
Highlights for The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Talk To The Braids
Here are some of the highlights from tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac:
- The episode opens up with them eating Chinese food. I feel like they always have delicious looking food on the show and it always makes me hungry.
- They really need to let this Wendy stuff go, but she also needs to tell them to stay out of her marriage.
- Robyn wanting to be on vacation so she doesn’t have to get her kids up in the morning is such a mood.
- Karen’s coral jogger suit is hot and needs to find its way into my closet. I need to know where she got it.
- I love listening to Wendy talk politics during her news segments.
- Ashley is such a cute mama. The mother’s ring Michael gave her reminds me of the one our family gave my mom after my sister was born….all three of us kids’ birthstones were on it.
- Wendy acting high school….pot, meet kettle.
- Candiace wanting the women in her video is sweet, but is going to lead to disaster.
- Robyn was in P. Diddy’s Bad Boy For Life video? I never would have guessed.
- Gizelle just having fun with the dance audition made my entire night.
- Karen is the winner of the dance off.
- This ambassador honor for Karen is incredible and I love how she is honoring her parents. Congratulations to her!
- Now it is the battle of the candle lines between Karen and Wendy…..they may be different, but it will still be a battle nonetheless.
- It never ceases to amaze me how they talk so much smack about each other, but are nice to each other’s faces when it was convenient for them.
- Again, the food at this party looks incredible. The food porn is as good as the drama and fighting.
- I would be so angry if I were Juan and were called a non-existent partner.
- It would not be a dinner without a fight….but I get why Robyn is angry with Wendy for calling her relationship nonexistent. However, I do understand why Wendy was angry as well.
- This whole dinner bickering has me all confused. I can’t keep up with who is mad at whom or why.
More coming soon, stay tuned.