August 30, 2021

Ed Asner Dead At 91

Sammi Turano August 29, 2021
Sad news for Hollywood today. Ed Asner, known for his roles in Mary Tyler Moore and Lou Grant (where he played the same role), has died. He was 91 years old.

The news was confirmed by his family on Twitter: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head – Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Ed was nominated for seventeen Emmys throughout his decades long career, winning seven times. He also appeared in ER, Roots, Elf and several other projects.

He also won the SAG Life Achievement Award in 2002, as well as the guild’s Ralph Morgan Award.   In addition, he was inducted into the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame in 2003.

Ed is survived by his four children.

TVGrapevine sends love and condolences to his family during this time.

