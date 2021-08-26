0 0

Dancing With The Stars: Two Season 30 Contestants Announced as Show Makes History

Dancing With The Stars is set to return to ABC on September 20th, and as always, people are trying to guess who will be competing and which pros will be returning. TVGrapevine just learned that two contestants have been revealed, as well as a history making pairing.

YouTube personality JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee have both joined the ABC series. The announcement was made today at the ABC TCA panel.

Suni was most recently seen in the Tokyo Olympics, while JoJo recently competed in The Masked Singer.

JoJo will also have a history making pairing during the season. According to show EP Andrew Llinares the Dance Moms alum will be paired with a female professional partner for the duration of her time on Season 30.

Her partner won’t be revealed until the premiere, but she said she’d especially love to work with Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson or Britt Stewart.

The rest of the cast will be revealed during Good Morning America’s broadcast on Wednesday, September 8.

SUNISA LEE – Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a three-time Olympic medalist, taking home the esteemed gold medal as the all-around champion in women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Olympic Games. As the first Hmong-American Olympian, her story is more than just triumph, it’s one of representation. Born and raised in Minnesota, Lee’s journey now takes her to Alabama, where she will compete as a college freshman this fall at Auburn University. At just 18 years old, Lee hopes to inspire and empower her peers and the next generation to work hard toward their passions and achieve their dreams.

JOJO SIWA – JoJo Siwa is a global superstar, singer, television and film star, bestselling author and social media sensation. Siwa has over 60.5 million followers on social media and over 3.6 billion views on YouTube. In 2020, she was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. A consumer products powerhouse, her famous JoJo Siwa bow has sold more than 80 million bows globally to date. Next, Siwa will star in and executive produce “The J Team,” a new live-action musical premiering on Paramount+. Siwa also serves as creative director and executive producer of the upcoming series “Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution” on Peacock.

Sammi Turano

