Celebrity Spotlight: Leo Sheng

The new season of The L Word: Generation Q begins this weekend and TVGrapevine is STOKED to see what happens. We know it is going to be one incredible season filled with drama, amazing storylines and guest stars that are going to have people talking for weeks to come.

One of the people we look forward to seeing return is Micah Lee, who is played by the incredibly talented Leo Sheng. When we last left his character, his partner Jose made a revelation that would forever change their relationship…..and the trailer for this season left even more questions as to what we can expect.

So what exactly is going to happen? In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, he revealed that a lot of things will go down this season. While he didn’t give too much away, he did promise that we would get the answers we seek…..and then some. He added that we will also see many guest stars, including Rosie O’Donnell, who will make a special impact on different storylines.

However, the most amazing thing about Leo is his incredible heart and personality. While he has talent for days, it is the way he treats people that is most memorable. From the moment we met to the end of our call, Leo treated me like a friend and equal, making me feel at ease calm the entire time. He was friendly and funny with an easy smile and genuine interest in our conversation. Leo may be remembered for the roles he plays, but who he is as a person will make him unforgettable.

