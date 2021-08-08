0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 48 Second

Celebrity Spotlight: Arienne Mandi

The L Word: Generation Q is set to return to TV TONIGHT and it promises to be a huge hit as usual. Between the storylines, the drama and the incredible acting, there is something for everyone who is a fan.

However, perhaps the one who is most excited it actress Arienne Mandi, who plays the role of Dani Nunez. The Hawaii Five-0 alum took time out of her busy schedule to talk to TVGrapevine in an exclusive interview. Check out some of the highlights below.

1. She is beyond excited to see the fans’ reaction to the new season. While she was not allowed to give away any spoilers, fans can expect to see a lot of interesting moments, including ones with Sophie.

However, you will need to tune in to see what that all means….but be assured it is going to keep you tuning in all season long!

2. Arienne says that she can relate to Dani in many ways, including being a bit of a badass!

In fact, she even considers the role to be therapeutic in a way.

Out of respect for her, I won’t get into specifics, but she said that experiencing things through Dani was incredible because there were a lot of parallels to her own life.

3. In addition to playing on the show, she has another dream role in mind….a superhero!

While she has many ways and ideas of how she would like this to happen, one of her favorites is having a dream sequence where Dani and the gang are playing superheroes in an episode of the show.

4. Arienne would love to have some more of the old school cast return to the show at some point.

She would especially love to have Marlee Matlin on, not only because she is a huge fan, but because learning sign language for a role is something on her bucket list.

5. She is a sweetheart! Arienne is such a sweet, animated person that it is hard not to want to be her BFF upon meeting her! What could be better?

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts