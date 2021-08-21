August 22, 2021

Billie Eilish/Disney+ Concert Special – Sept. 3 on D+

Sammi Turano August 21, 2021
GRAMMY® Award-winning and chart-topping artist Billie Eilish will make her Disney+ debut with “Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” a cinematic concert experience, premiering globally on Friday, September 3. Fresh off the heels of her brand-new album, “Happier than Ever,” the Disney+ original will feature an intimate performance of every song  in the album’s sequential order – for the first and only time – from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops. “Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” features FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell. “Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” was produced by Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions, in associate with Nexus Studios and Aron Levine Productions, with Kerry Asmussen as the Live Concert Director and Pablo Berron as Director of Photography.

