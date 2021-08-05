August 5, 2021

Big Brother 23 Recap for 8/5/2021: Who Was Evicted?

The Houseguests participate in the brand new Sunday competition called “Wild Card Competition,” where each team sends one person to play. Safety is always up for grabs but there is always a risk/reward element. Then, the Head of Household nominates two fellow Houseguests for possible eviction on BIG BROTHER Sunday, August 1 (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on P+. Pictured L-R: Derek Xiao, Whitney Williams, and Hannah Chaddha Photo: CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Big Brother 23 Recap for 8/5/2021: Who Was Evicted?

Sammi Turano August 5, 2021
Big Brother 23 Recap for 8/5/2021: Who Was Evicted?

Tonight is the fourth eviction for CBS’s Big Brother 23. Whitney and Hannah are on the block, meaning one of them will be evicted in a few short minutes.

 

Christian says that Whitney is still his target. Hannah thinks she is safe, but worries that people might eventually see she is the better player, therefore, putting her in jeopardy.

 

Tiffany and Hannah join forces and make a final two deal, while Sarah Beth and Kyland make their own Too Sweet alliance. However, if he is forced to choose, he will stick with the Cookout alliance.

 

Later on, Tiffany talks to the Cookouts and makes a final six deal. She also decides she wants Sarah Beth gone and is annoyed when Kyland defends her….and when they (along with Xavier) give her the cold shoulder.

 

Azah and Tiffany discuss strategy, but things turn sour when Azah says she cannot trust her because of Hannah.

 

Whitney is campaigning to stay by telling Alyssa Hannah will go after her and Christian if she stays. Of course, Christian gets wind of this and wonders if he is making the right decision.

 

Eviction time! In a unanimous vote, Whitney is evicted from the house. She says goodbye and then goes to talk to Julie, who shows her videos from her housemates. Azah admits on hers that she has a thing for Xavier.

Julie announces that the Wildcard comps and Teams have come to an end. It is now every person for themself at this point.

 

HOH time! It is the first individual endurance comp where they are on the tilting wall and being sprayed with water.

 

Results on Sunday, stay tuned!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

