US-Bookies Releases Big Brother Winning Odds

Copenhagen – July 7, 2021 – Hannah Chaddha, Christian Birkenberger and Britini D’Angelo, are tied with the best odds to win Big Brother’s 23rd season, according to betting aggregators US-Bookies.com (See Disclaimer Below). They all have 6/1 (14.3% implied probability) odds to win, putting them all in the favorite position. They’re followed closely by Xavier Prather at 7/1 (12.5%), and a three-way tie featuring Brent Champagne, Derek Xiao and Derek Frazier at 8/1 (11.1%).

“Early odds obviously show a very close field of competitors for this season, but it’s worth noting that season 22 winner Cody Calafiore was in the top three in betting odds early in the season,” says a US-Bookies spokesperson. “However, being a strong favorite early on can put a target on a houseguest’s back, which could produce less than favorable results.”

Brandon “Frenchie” French is the least likely to win, according to the early odds. At 14/1, he trails Whitney Williams, Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young and Azah Awasum, who are all 12/1. Travis Long, Claire Rehfuss, Sarah Steagall and Alyssa Lopez are tied at 10/1.

Odds to Win Big Brother’s 23rd Season:

Hannah Chaddha: 6/1

Christian Birkenberger: 6/1

Britini D’Angelo: 6/1

Xavier Prather: 7/1

Brent Champagne: 8/1

Derek Xiao: 8/1

Derek Frazier: 8/1

Alyssa Lopez: 10/1

Sarah Steagall: 10/1

Claire Rehfuss: 10/1

Travis Long: 10/1

Azah Awasum: 12/1

Kyland Young: 12/1

Tiffany Mitchell: 12/1

Whitney Williams: 12/1

Brandon “Frenchie” French: 14/1

Disclaimer: The odds posted in this article are for illustrative purposes only, as wagering on such props is not currently legal in any U.S. state. The data was based on betting markets offered by UK/European/worldwide operators regulated in jurisdictions where wagering on these props is legal.

About US-Bookies.com

US-Bookies.com is the first comprehensive betting web portal in the United States, developed by one of the world’s most successful iGaming companies with the goal of providing betting intelligence to gamblers. It is designed to be a single point of access for information on wagering, offering data, odds, and authorized legal online bookmakers. The site provides a library of data-driven content that offers intelligence, so visitors can make informed gaming decisions. US-Bookies.com represents the first foray into the United States for Better Collective, one of the premier online gaming companies in Europe. Better Collective has similar portals in 35 different countries throughout the world. Another unique and invaluable aspect to US-Bookies.com is that it provides a state-by-state listing of all legal online bookmakers, which provides gamblers with a central resource to determine which websites are authorized to offer online betting in respective states.

Visit www.US-Bookies.com to learn more about Better Collective’s expansion into the US.

