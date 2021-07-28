0 0

TV Pick: Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson

Apple TV+’s “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson,” examines sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it. Hailing from Academy Award-winning producer Morgan Neville (“20 Feet from Stardom”) and hosted by Mark Ronson, an internationally renowned DJ and Oscar, Golden Globe and seven-time-Grammy-Award-winning artist and producer, “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” will make its global debut with all six-episodes on Friday, July 30, exclusively on Apple TV+. Reviews are not under embargo and can run immediately.

Each episode of “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” will follow Ronson as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. Ronson explores music’s intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with music legends and icons including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more, where he discovers the ways in which these unique tools have influenced their work.

At the end of each episode, Ronson will create and unveil a unique piece of original music using groundbreaking technology and techniques including reverb, synth, autotune, drum machines, sampling and distortion.

“Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” is produced by Tremolo Productions with Ronson, Neville, Mark Monroe, Jason Zeldes and Kim Rozenfeld serving as executive producers.

“Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson” Six Episode Series Premiere Episodic Titles/Synopses

Episode 1 / “Auto-Tune”

Mark, T-Pain, and Charli XCX break down the game-changing gift of “robot sadness” that is Auto-Tune.

Episode 2 / “Sampling”

The debate rages on—is sampling tribute or theft? One thing’s clear: It better be funky. Mark, Paul McCartney, and DJ Premier dig in.

Episode 3 / “Reverb”

Working with Amy Winehouse kicked off Mark’s emotional journey with reverb. Today, he travels around the world to unearth its infinite potential.

Episode 4 / “Synths”

Mark celebrates the innovators and outsiders who harnessed the power of synthesizers and shares Kevin Parker’s (Tame Impala) love for their sound.

Episode 5 / “Drum Machine”

From the revolutionary Linn drum to the eventual top-dog 808, Mark and Too $hort track the evolution of the machines that gave us hip-hop.

Episode 6 / “Distortion”

Mark and Santigold talk distortion—the rebellious sound of breaking the rules—and explore the pioneers who used it to disrupt culture.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Originals have been honored with 107 wins and 369 awards nominations in just over a year, including Academy Award nominations, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, a Golden Globe Award, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, NAACP Image Awards, a Peabody Award and more.

