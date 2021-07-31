0 0

Read Time: 5 Minute, 49 Second

Tokyo Summer Olympics: Weekend Update

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, who has already won three gold medals in Tokyo, will look to add to his gold medal count in the men’s 50m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay, live in primetime tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Team USA has won 26 medals (eight gold) in swimming in Tokyo.

Dressel is a gold medal favorite in the men’s 50m freestyle, an event where he is the two-time reigning world champion. He is also expected to be a part of the men’s 4x100m medley relay, aiming to lead Team USA to a 10th straight gold medal in the event. Joining Dressel on the relay team are five-time Olympic medalist Ryan Murphy, Tokyo Olympics 4x100m freestyle relay gold medalist Zach Apple and Michael Andrew. The U.S. women are expected to contend for gold in the 4x100m medley relay behind two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, three-time Olympic medalist Abbey Weitzeil and Torri Huske.

Track & field finals in the mixed 4x400m relay and women’s 100m will be presented tonight in primetime on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Team USA is a gold medal contender in the Olympic debut of the mixed 4x400m relay team. Track & field finals and qualifying rounds will air in primetime on USA Network. Peacock will also present live coverage of track & field finals and qualifying rounds Sunday morning beginning at 6:10 a.m. ET.

Women’s gymnastics vault and uneven bars finals will be presented live Sunday morning at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock. All-around Tokyo gold medalist Suni Lee will headline the uneven bars gold medal contenders. Fellow Americans MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey are expected to contend for medals in the vault finals. Coverage of both finals will also be presented in primetime Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

Xander Schauffele (-14) currently leads the men’s golf competition by a stroke over 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (-13) following the third round of play. The final round is presented live today at 6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel from Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Americans will be in action in both the men’s and women’s beach volleyball elimination rounds tonight live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, featuring Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (vs. Qatar) and Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil (vs. Canada).

NBC will present track & field finals and semifinals coverage Sunday evening, featuring Trayvon Bromell contending for a gold medal in the men’s 100m final as well as first-time Olympian Keni Harrison in the women’s 100m hurdles final. Peacock will also present live coverage of track & field finals and qualifying rounds Sunday morning beginning at 6:10 a.m. ET.

SATURDAY, JULY 31

Dressel is a gold medal favorite in tonight’s men’s 50m freestyle, an event where he is the two-time reigning world champion. He is also expected to be a part of the men’s 4x100m medley relay with five-time Olympic medalist Ryan Murphy, Tokyo Olympics 4x100m freestyle relay gold medalist Zach Apple and Michael Andrew. The U.S. women are expected to contend for gold in the 4x100m medley relay behind two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, three-time Olympic medalist Abbey Weitzeil and Torri Huske.

Track & field finals in the mixed 4x400m relay and women’s 100m will be presented tonight in primetime on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Team USA is a gold medal contender in the Olympic debut of the mixed 4x400m relay team. Track & field finals and qualifying rounds will air in primetime on USA Network. Peacock will also present live coverage of track & field finals and qualifying rounds Sunday morning beginning at 6:10 a.m. ET.

Xander Schauffele (-14) currently leads the men’s golf competition by a stroke over 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (-13) following the third round of play. The final round is presented live today at 6:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel from Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Americans will be in action in both the men’s and women’s beach volleyball elimination rounds tonight live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, featuring Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (vs. Qatar) and Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil (vs. Canada).

The men’s singles tennis gold medal match between Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov will be presented live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, beginning at 2 a.m. ET (11 p.m. PT Saturday).

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1

Women’s gymnastics vault and uneven bars finals will be presented live Sunday morning at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock. All-around Tokyo gold medalist Suni Lee will headline the uneven bars gold medal contenders. Fellow Americans MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey are expected to contend for medals in the vault finals. Coverage of both finals will also be presented in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC will present track & field finals and semifinals coverage Sunday evening, featuring Trayvon Bromell contending for a gold medal in the men’s 100m final as well as first-time Olympian Keni Harrison in the women’s 100m hurdles final. Peacock will also present live coverage of track & field finals and qualifying rounds Sunday morning beginning at 6:10 a.m. ET.

In pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and the U.S. women’s basketball team face France in its final game of group play Sunday live at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT on USA Network. The U.S. will advance to the quarterfinals with a victory.

Live coverage of the men’s and women’s beach volleyball elimination rounds will feature Americans April Ross/Alix Klineman (vs. Cuba) in primetime Sunday on NBC and CNBC, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

MONDAY, AUGUST 2

A number of American medal contenders are expected to compete in track & field finals, semifinals and qualifiers, live at 8 p.m. ET Monday on NBC and CNBC. First-time Olympian Rai Benjamin is a medal contender in the men’s 400m hurdles final. London gold medalist Brittney Reese and Tara Davis aim to win America’s third straight gold in the women’s long jump. Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad will compete in the women’s 400m hurdles semifinals. Nine-time Olympic medalist and six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix (women’s 400m) and Noah Lyles (men’s 200m) are also expected to compete in qualifiers.

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women’s soccer team play Canada in the semifinals with a spot in the gold medal match on the line live Monday at 4 a.m. ET on USA Network.

Women’s beach volleyball quarterfinals action will be presented live Monday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts