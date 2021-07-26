Tokyo Olympics Schedule Updated for 7/26/2021
Team USA has won eight medals (two gold) in the pool through the first two days of finals competition, and aim for more tonight live in primetime on NBC, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King and three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy headline the U.S. swimmers in action as medals will be awarded in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m backstroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100m breaststroke.
Also in primetime tonight on NBC, 2021 U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone and three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak lead Team USA in the men’s gymnastics team final.
Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history and a four-time Olympic gold medalist, leads Team USA in the women’s gymnastics team final competition Tuesday morning live at 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock.
U.S. Women’s Basketball begins its quest for a seventh consecutive gold medal, one of the greatest gold medal runs in the history of the sport, when they play Nigeria live tonight at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Monday) on USA Network. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi can become the first basketball players to win five gold medals at the Olympics.
Coming off a commanding 6-1 victory over New Zealand, the U.S. Women’s soccer team plays its final match in group stage play when they face Australia live Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. ET on USA Network. The U.S. will advance to the quarterfinals with either a win or draw.
The American softball team has gone undefeated during Olympic pool play and faces Japan in the gold medal match on Tuesday morning live at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Behind dominant pitching performances from Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott, the team attempts to win its fourth gold medal.
Preliminary pool play continues in women’s beach volleyball when April Ross and Alix Klineman face Elsa Baquerizo and Liliana Fernandez of Spain live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC.
MONDAY, JULY 26
In the pool, swimming medals will be awarded in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m backstroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100m breaststroke live tonight on NBC in primetime, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King will lead Team USA. Murphy will attempt to extend Team USA’s gold-medal winning streak in the men’s 100m backstroke to seven. Regan Smith will make her Olympic debut in the women’s 100m backstroke and should be a medal contender for Team USA. King will aim to capture her third Olympic gold medal, and second straight, in the women’s 100m breaststroke.
2021 U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone and three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak lead Team USA in the men’s gymnastics team final tonight in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
The most decorated American gymnast in history and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will lead Team USA in the women’s gymnastics team final competition Tuesday morning live at 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock.
Joining Biles on Team USA are three women making their Olympic debuts: Suni Lee, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles. The competition will also air in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The U.S. has won nine team medals, and are the two-time defending gold medalists, in the event.
Coming off a commanding 6-1 victory over New Zealand, the U.S. Women's soccer team plays its final match in group stage play when they face Australia live Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. ET on USA Network. The U.S. will advance to the quarterfinals with either a win or draw.
The American softball team has gone undefeated during Olympic play and faces Japan in the gold medal match on Tuesday morning live at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Behind dominant pitching performances from Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott, the team attempts to win its fourth gold medal.
Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky and two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel headline a number of Team USA medal contenders in swimming across five medal events beginning live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Ledecky will attempt to win the gold medal in a second straight women’s 200m freestyle. The same evening, Ledecky looks to win the 1500m freestyle in the event’s debut as part of the women’s Olympic competition. Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass, both making their Olympic debuts, will represent Team USA as medal contenders in the women’s 200m individual medley. Team USA looks to contend for a medal in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, where Dressel is expected to compete alongside Rio Olympic gold medalist Townley Haas and first-time Olympian Kieran Smith, who already won a bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle in Tokyo. In the men’s 200m butterfly, Team USA will be led by Zach Harting and Gunnar Bentz.
U.S. Men’s Basketball will face Iran in Group A play live on Wednesday morning at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Tuesday) on Peacock.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
Ledecky and Dressel will look to add to their Tokyo Olympics medal count in the women’s 4x200m freestyle and the men’s 100m freestyle, respectively. Medals will also be awarded in the men’s 800m freestyle, men’s 200m breaststroke and women’s 200m butterfly.
Rio silver medalist Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco will attempt to win a medal in the men’s synchronized springboard final live at 2 a.m. ET/11 p.m. PT Tuesday on USA Network and later Wednesday evening in primetime on NBC.
Americans will be in action in both men’s and women’s beach volleyball live in primetime on USA Network when Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (vs. Argentina) and Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil (vs. Kenya) continue pool play.
NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS
Below are highlights of today’s NBC Olympics’ podcast offerings across The Podium, In The Village, and the audio version of Peacock’s On Her Turf show:
The Podium: Three American medal winners in the opening days of the Tokyo Olympics join host Lauren Shehadi: men’s 400m individual medley silver medalist Jay Litherland; women’s 400m individual medley silver medalist Emma Weyant; and men’s skateboarding street final bronze medalist Jagger Eaton.
In The Village: U.S. women’s skateboarder Jordyn Barratt discusses what it means to represent Team USA in the sport’s debut at the Tokyo Olympics and looks ahead to next week’s women’s park competition with host and three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel.
On Her Turf: 2018 Olympic women’s hockey team gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield and NBC Olympics basketball analyst Monica McNutt discuss the importance of investment in women’s sports. Peacock’s daily show On Her Turf at the Olympics streams from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET.
To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Tokyo podcasts, click here or discover the new NBC Olympics Podcasts Channel on Apple Podcasts. Podcast episodes are available for download on all major podcast platforms.
MONDAY, JULY 26 (DAY 3)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (Latvia)
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 200m Freestyle
Women’s 100m Backstroke
Men’s 100m Backstroke
Women’s 100m Breaststroke
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final
Triathlon – Women’s Final
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. South Africa
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
USA NETWORK
10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Archery – Men’s Team Final
Badminton – Qualifying Round
Surfing Report Day 2
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Taekwondo – Finals
Judo – Finals
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) vs. Alison/Alvaro (Brazil) (LIVE)
Men’s Rugby – New Zealand vs. Australia
12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)
CNBC
8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Baquerizo/Fernandez (Spain) (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)
10:10 p.m. – Midnight
Men’s Rugby – Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals
Midnight – 2 a.m.
Softball – Canada vs. Mexico/Australia Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)
NBCSN
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia
Women’s Basketball – Serbia vs. Canada
Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark
Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway
Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy
Table Tennis – Qualifying Rounds
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Ireland
Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. South Africa
Triathlon – Women’s Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
TELEMUNDO
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Olympics Special Recap Show
TUESDAY, JULY 27 (DAY 4)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Baquerizo/Fernandez (Spain)
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinal
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final
Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s 200m Freestyle
Men’s 200m Butterfly
Women’s 200m Individual Medley
Women’s 1500m Freestyle
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay
9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)
12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Cycling – Women’s Team Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)
USA NETWORK
2 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Canada vs. Great Britain
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Men’s Rugby – Quarterfinal
Weightlifting – Women’s Finals
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Gerson/Heidrich (Switzerland) (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Quarterfinal
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Rowing – Finals and Semifinals (LIVE)
Men’s Rugby – Semifinals (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s Time Trial (LIVE)
Cycling – Men’s Time Trial (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (Latvia)
Men’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball
7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan Final (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Brazil vs. China (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa
Women’s Handball – France vs. Spain
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Badminton – Qualifying Rounds
Equestrian – Team Dressage Final
Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Final
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan Final
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Surfing – Finals
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan Final
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Third Round
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
Mixed, First Round
PEACOCK
6:45 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.
Women’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)
12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran (LIVE)
TELEMUNDO
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Zambia (LIVE)
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Olympics Special Recap Show
UNIVERSO
4 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Bryl/Fijalek (Poland) vs. Grimalt M./Grimalt E. (Chile) (LIVE)
5 a.m. – 6:45 a.m.
Boxing – Elimination Rounds (LIVE)
7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Chile vs. Japan (LIVE)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28 (DAY 5)
NBC
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Rowing – Finals
Cycling – Individual Time Trials
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Gerson/Heidrich (Switzerland)
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 800m Freestyle
Men’s 200m Breaststroke
Women’s 200m Butterfly
Men’s 100m Freestyle
Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay
Gymnastics – Men’s Individual All-Around
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final
9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)
Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal
12:35 am. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) vs. Azaad/Capogrosso (Argentina)
3×3 Basketball – Finals
Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals
USA NETWORK
2 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Finals (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Rugby – Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
Surfing – Finals
Slalom Canoeing – Men’s Qualifying
12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Table Tennis – Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals & Semifinal
Rowing – Finals
Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Finals
Judo – Finals
Weightlifting – Men’s Final
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Qatar vs. Italy
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Khadambi/Makokha (Kenya) (LIVE)
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) vs. Azaad/Capogrosso (Argentina) (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)
Women’s Rugby – Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Canada vs. Switzerland
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Cycling – Men’s Individual Time Trial (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Rowing – Finals (LIVE)
Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinals (LIVE)
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Quarterfinals
Archery – Individual Eliminations
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Baquerizo/Fernandez (Spain)
4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Germany vs. Cote d’Ivoire (LIVE)
Men’s Soccer – Romania vs. New Zealand (LIVE)
6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Qualifying
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – France vs. Japan (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Argentina
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Italy
1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Handball – France vs. Germany
Badminton – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
Equestrian – Individual Dressage Final
Men’s Basketball – France vs. Czech Republic
Men’s Rugby – Bronze Medal and Final
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran
3×3 Basketball – Finals
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
Men’s Rugby – Bronze Medal and Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Third Round
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
Mixed, First Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Third Round
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
Mixed, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Men’s First Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
6:15 a.m. – 8:50 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)
TELEMUNDO
4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – South Korea vs. Honduras (LIVE)
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – South Africa vs. Mexico (LIVE)
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Olympics Special Recap Show
UNIVERSO
4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil (LIVE)
7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Argentina (LIVE)