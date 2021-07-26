0 0

Tokyo Olympics Schedule Updated for 7/26/2021

Team USA has won eight medals (two gold) in the pool through the first two days of finals competition, and aim for more tonight live in primetime on NBC, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King and three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy headline the U.S. swimmers in action as medals will be awarded in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m backstroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100m breaststroke.

Also in primetime tonight on NBC, 2021 U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone and three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak lead Team USA in the men’s gymnastics team final.

Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history and a four-time Olympic gold medalist, leads Team USA in the women’s gymnastics team final competition Tuesday morning live at 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock.

U.S. Women’s Basketball begins its quest for a seventh consecutive gold medal, one of the greatest gold medal runs in the history of the sport, when they play Nigeria live tonight at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Monday) on USA Network. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi can become the first basketball players to win five gold medals at the Olympics.

Coming off a commanding 6-1 victory over New Zealand, the U.S. Women’s soccer team plays its final match in group stage play when they face Australia live Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. ET on USA Network. The U.S. will advance to the quarterfinals with either a win or draw.

The American softball team has gone undefeated during Olympic pool play and faces Japan in the gold medal match on Tuesday morning live at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Behind dominant pitching performances from Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott, the team attempts to win its fourth gold medal.

Preliminary pool play continues in women’s beach volleyball when April Ross and Alix Klineman face Elsa Baquerizo and Liliana Fernandez of Spain live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC.

MONDAY, JULY 26

In the pool, swimming medals will be awarded in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m backstroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100m breaststroke live tonight on NBC in primetime, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King will lead Team USA. Murphy will attempt to extend Team USA’s gold-medal winning streak in the men’s 100m backstroke to seven. Regan Smith will make her Olympic debut in the women’s 100m backstroke and should be a medal contender for Team USA. King will aim to capture her third Olympic gold medal, and second straight, in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

2021 U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone and three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak lead Team USA in the men’s gymnastics team final tonight in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Preliminary pool play continues in women’s beach volleyball when April Ross and Alix Klineman face Elsa Baquerizo and Liliana Fernandez of Spain live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC.

TUESDAY, JULY 27

The most decorated American gymnast in history and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will lead Team USA in the women’s gymnastics team final competition Tuesday morning live at 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Joining Biles on Team USA are three women making their Olympic debuts: Suni Lee, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles. The competition will also air in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The U.S. has won nine team medals, and are the two-time defending gold medalists, in the event.

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky and two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel headline a number of Team USA medal contenders in swimming across five medal events beginning live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Ledecky will attempt to win the gold medal in a second straight women’s 200m freestyle. The same evening, Ledecky looks to win the 1500m freestyle in the event’s debut as part of the women’s Olympic competition. Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass, both making their Olympic debuts, will represent Team USA as medal contenders in the women’s 200m individual medley. Team USA looks to contend for a medal in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, where Dressel is expected to compete alongside Rio Olympic gold medalist Townley Haas and first-time Olympian Kieran Smith, who already won a bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle in Tokyo. In the men’s 200m butterfly, Team USA will be led by Zach Harting and Gunnar Bentz.

U.S. Men’s Basketball will face Iran in Group A play live on Wednesday morning at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Tuesday) on Peacock.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

Ledecky and Dressel will look to add to their Tokyo Olympics medal count in the women’s 4x200m freestyle and the men’s 100m freestyle, respectively. Medals will also be awarded in the men’s 800m freestyle, men’s 200m breaststroke and women’s 200m butterfly.

Rio silver medalist Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco will attempt to win a medal in the men’s synchronized springboard final live at 2 a.m. ET/11 p.m. PT Tuesday on USA Network and later Wednesday evening in primetime on NBC.

Americans will be in action in both men’s and women’s beach volleyball live in primetime on USA Network when Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena (vs. Argentina) and Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil (vs. Kenya) continue pool play.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of today’s NBC Olympics’ podcast offerings across The Podium, In The Village, and the audio version of Peacock’s On Her Turf show:

The Podium: Three American medal winners in the opening days of the Tokyo Olympics join host Lauren Shehadi: men’s 400m individual medley silver medalist Jay Litherland; women’s 400m individual medley silver medalist Emma Weyant; and men’s skateboarding street final bronze medalist Jagger Eaton.

In The Village: U.S. women’s skateboarder Jordyn Barratt discusses what it means to represent Team USA in the sport’s debut at the Tokyo Olympics and looks ahead to next week’s women’s park competition with host and three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel.

On Her Turf: 2018 Olympic women’s hockey team gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield and NBC Olympics basketball analyst Monica McNutt discuss the importance of investment in women’s sports. Peacock’s daily show On Her Turf at the Olympics streams from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Tokyo podcasts, click here or discover the new NBC Olympics Podcasts Channel on Apple Podcasts. Podcast episodes are available for download on all major podcast platforms.

***

MONDAY, JULY 26 (DAY 3)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (Latvia)

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final

Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 200m Freestyle

Women’s 100m Backstroke

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final

Triathlon – Women’s Final

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. South Africa

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

USA NETWORK

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Archery – Men’s Team Final

Badminton – Qualifying Round

Surfing Report Day 2

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Taekwondo – Finals

Judo – Finals

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) vs. Alison/Alvaro (Brazil) (LIVE)

Men’s Rugby – New Zealand vs. Australia

12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)

CNBC

8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Baquerizo/Fernandez (Spain) (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – Midnight

Men’s Rugby – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals

Midnight – 2 a.m.

Softball – Canada vs. Mexico/Australia Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

NBCSN

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia

Women’s Basketball – Serbia vs. Canada

Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark

Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway

Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy

Table Tennis – Qualifying Rounds

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Ireland

Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. South Africa

Triathlon – Women’s Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

TELEMUNDO

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Olympics Special Recap Show

TUESDAY, JULY 27 (DAY 4)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Baquerizo/Fernandez (Spain)

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinal

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final

Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 200m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Butterfly

Women’s 200m Individual Medley

Women’s 1500m Freestyle

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)

Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s Team Trial

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)

USA NETWORK

2 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Canada vs. Great Britain

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Rugby – Quarterfinal

Weightlifting – Women’s Finals

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Gerson/Heidrich (Switzerland) (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Quarterfinal

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Rowing – Finals and Semifinals (LIVE)

Men’s Rugby – Semifinals (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s Time Trial (LIVE)

Cycling – Men’s Time Trial (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (Latvia)

Men’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan Final (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Brazil vs. China (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa

Women’s Handball – France vs. Spain

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Badminton – Qualifying Rounds

Equestrian – Team Dressage Final

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Final

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan Final

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Surfing – Finals

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan Final

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Third Round

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals

Men’s Doubles, Semifinals

Mixed, First Round

PEACOCK

6:45 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)

12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran (LIVE)

TELEMUNDO

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Zambia (LIVE)

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Olympics Special Recap Show

UNIVERSO

4 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Bryl/Fijalek (Poland) vs. Grimalt M./Grimalt E. (Chile) (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 6:45 a.m.

Boxing – Elimination Rounds (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Chile vs. Japan (LIVE)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28 (DAY 5)

NBC

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Rowing – Finals

Cycling – Individual Time Trials

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Gerson/Heidrich (Switzerland)

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 800m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Breaststroke

Women’s 200m Butterfly

Men’s 100m Freestyle

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Gymnastics – Men’s Individual All-Around

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final

9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)

Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal

12:35 am. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) vs. Azaad/Capogrosso (Argentina)

3×3 Basketball – Finals

Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals

USA NETWORK

2 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball – Finals (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)

Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Rugby – Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

Surfing – Finals

Slalom Canoeing – Men’s Qualifying

12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Table Tennis – Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals & Semifinal

Rowing – Finals

Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Finals

Judo – Finals

Weightlifting – Men’s Final

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Qatar vs. Italy

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Khadambi/Makokha (Kenya) (LIVE)

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) vs. Azaad/Capogrosso (Argentina) (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)

Women’s Rugby – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Canada vs. Switzerland

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Individual Time Trial (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Rowing – Finals (LIVE)

Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinals (LIVE)

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Quarterfinals

Archery – Individual Eliminations

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Baquerizo/Fernandez (Spain)

4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Germany vs. Cote d’Ivoire (LIVE)

Men’s Soccer – Romania vs. New Zealand (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Qualifying

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – France vs. Japan (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Argentina

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Italy

1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Handball – France vs. Germany

Badminton – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Equestrian – Individual Dressage Final

Men’s Basketball – France vs. Czech Republic

Men’s Rugby – Bronze Medal and Final

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran

3×3 Basketball – Finals

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

Men’s Rugby – Bronze Medal and Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Third Round

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals

Men’s Doubles, Semifinals

Mixed, First Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, Third Round

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals

Men’s Doubles, Semifinals

Mixed, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s First Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

6:15 a.m. – 8:50 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)

TELEMUNDO

4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – South Korea vs. Honduras (LIVE)

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – South Africa vs. Mexico (LIVE)

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Olympics Special Recap Show

UNIVERSO

4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Argentina (LIVE)

About Post Author Sammi Turano

